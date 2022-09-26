FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made a surprise return to the practice field on Friday, but was ruled out for this weekend’s game at Green Bay. Jones was in uniform with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of Friday’s workout open to media. It was his first time on the practice field after sitting out the first two practices of the week. But he was listed as a non-participant in the workout on the official injury report. Coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week that if Jones couldn’t go, veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start in his place.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO