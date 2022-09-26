Read full article on original website
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa has concussion, no timeline for return
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf and underwent additional testing Friday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning. The team was still waiting for results from the MRI, which McDaniel says was done out of “extra precaution” on top of the CT scans and X-rays taken the night before. The coach said he had no timetable on when Tagovailoa might be able to return.
Miami Dolphins coach says Tagovailoa in good spirits after concussion, as NFL review underway
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is “in good spirits” Friday after receiving a concussion during Thursday night’s game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. The NFL and Dolphins are under scrutiny for the decision to allow Tagovailoa to play Thursday, after the quarterback was injured in a game just last Sunday. McDaniel said his focus right now is on Tagovailoa’s health, and that he is not thinking about a timetable for his return to the field.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries — less than a week after being injured in another game. Tagovailoa is conscious, has movement in all his...
