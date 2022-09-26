ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Everything to Know So Far About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Another Bridgerton romance! Following Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma's (Simone Ashley) epic slow burn romance, fans have questioned if Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) journey to find love would be put on hold. The season 2 finale, which was released in March 2022, ended with Anthony and Kate finally accepting their strong feelings for […]
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Reality Tv#Cbs
Distractify

Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked

Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed

Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

'Interview With the Vampire' pumps fresh blood into Anne Rice's story on AMC

Significantly improving upon the 1994 film, "Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire" does more than just add the late author's name to the title, ambitiously updating the story, introducing a racial component and serving up plenty of sex and gore. Desperate to replace "The Walking Dead," AMC might have completed an improbable baton pass from zombies to another kind of undead.
TV SERIES
E! News

RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Explains What Caused Her Rift With Heather Gay

Watch: RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Talks RIFT With Heather Gay. Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's friendship has hit a cold front. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars are about to go from BFFs to enemies on season three of the hit Bravo series. The shocking trailer not only teased a falling out in their relationship, but a physical altercation where Heather pushes Whitney.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy