Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
Everything to Know So Far About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Another Bridgerton romance! Following Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma's (Simone Ashley) epic slow burn romance, fans have questioned if Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) journey to find love would be put on hold. The season 2 finale, which was released in March 2022, ended with Anthony and Kate finally accepting their strong feelings for […]
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Shares Thoughts About Seeing Version Of Herself On New Netflix Show
Netflix's current true crime hit Dahmer has drawn a reaction from the sister of one of the serial killer's victims.
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Previously Appeared on Other TV Shows Before Their TLC Debut
Not new to this! While 90 Day Fiancé stars appear on the successful, long-running series thanks to their international love interests, for some, it’s not their first claim to fame. The reality show is meant to document couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process, but some of the cast already had TV credits to their names prior to their TLC debut.
Albany Herald
‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Sneak Peek: Can Kevin McKidd Solve a Puzzle? (VIDEO)
Whoever wins on the October 2 episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, one thing’s for certain, from TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek: contestants Kevin McKidd, Kristen Schaal, and Ron Funches had a lot of fun playing. In the clip, McKidd spins the wheel for a “What Are You...
Albany Herald
‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Lane Factor on Cheese’s Prayer for Daniel & California Dreams
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Reservation Dogs Season 2, Episode 1o, “I Still Believe.”]. Reservation Dogs has wrapped up its second season, and while the installment, “I Still Believe,” closed one chapter, it began another as the FX series looks ahead to Season 3.
American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed
Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
Albany Herald
'Interview With the Vampire' pumps fresh blood into Anne Rice's story on AMC
Significantly improving upon the 1994 film, "Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire" does more than just add the late author's name to the title, ambitiously updating the story, introducing a racial component and serving up plenty of sex and gore. Desperate to replace "The Walking Dead," AMC might have completed an improbable baton pass from zombies to another kind of undead.
Albany Herald
Bruce Willis' Net Worth Shows His Sixth Sense for Finances! What He Made for 'Die Hard' and More
By his own account, Bruce Willis grew up a "working-class kid in New Jersey." So when his net worth ballooned to nine figures as one of Hollywood's biggest marquee names a few couple decades later, he didn't let the money go to his head. In fact, Willis once said that...
RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Explains What Caused Her Rift With Heather Gay
Watch: RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Talks RIFT With Heather Gay. Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's friendship has hit a cold front. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars are about to go from BFFs to enemies on season three of the hit Bravo series. The shocking trailer not only teased a falling out in their relationship, but a physical altercation where Heather pushes Whitney.
wegotthiscovered.com
We finally know the title of ‘American Horror Story’ season 11, and it’s closer to home than you think
Horror fans are gearing up for the return of the long-running anthology TV series American Horror Story with its eleventh season. Despite its release in under one month’s time, details have been unusually scarce up until recently. We know American Horror Story season eleven will premiere on Oct. 19,...
