Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans
USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
College Football Odds: San Diego State vs. Boise State prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022
Mountain West football will be front and center on Friday night as the San Diego State Aztecs head up north to Idaho to battle it out with the Boise State Broncos in what should be an entertaining conference matchup! It is time to check out our college football odds series, where our San Diego State-Boise State predictions and odds will come true.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football coaching carousel: Every FBS coaching change in 2022
In 2021, there were 28 coaching changes in the FBS. There were 18 changes in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. Our guess is this year's number will be somewhere in between 18 and 28, but given the early September firings, that's an educated guess. Nebraska's Scott Frost was fired after...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: 3 B1G teams featured in Super 16 after Week 4
College football rankings everywhere feature familiar faces at the top. After Week 4, the latest Super 16 poll from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) has Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State in the top 3 spots. Georgia, the defending national champ, has been...
Daily briefing: On Mike Norvell and .500, Michigan’s WR-turned-DB and Northwestern’s ritzy football future
It’s probably not something Mike Norvell will put in his career scrapbook, but if No. 23 Florida State beats No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, Norvell will reach .500 (13-13) with the Seminoles for the first time since he was – gulp – 0-0. It’s been a long haul out of mediocrity, if in fact Florida State is out of it. We’ll find out against the Demon Deacons, a veteran team who will need that experience to shake off the emotional trauma of last week’s double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson. The Seminoles will need to score to keep up with Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. The improvement of Florida State’s offense is the reason the ’Noles are 4-0. They are averaging 37.5 points and 503.8 yards per game, 10 points and 124 yards per game better than last season.
CBS Sports
Boise State vs. San Diego State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: San Diego State 2-2; Boise State 2-2 The San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 30 at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
NFL Players Troll Boise State, San Diego State Rivalry [Video]
There's been a lot of Boise State football talk lately and if we are being honest, it hasn't been great. The Broncos dropped their season opener along with a very painful loss on the road at UTEP. What is a UTEP?. Now, Bronco fans have been more critical than we've...
ESPN updates Ohio State, other contenders chances of making CFP after Week 4. Things are looking up.
The Ohio State football team looks to be getting its act together after some first-game mild struggles against Notre Dame — at least offensively. Since then, OSU is averaging just over 60 points and 613 yards of total offense. I read in a college football for dummies book that those numbers are pretty good. And while the defense has given up a few big plays, when the first unit is in there, there is noticeable improvement and ability, something Ohio State needs if it wants to make the College Football Playoff and have a shot at being the last team standing at the end.
Arizona State football coach speculation swirls around Oregon coordinator Kenny Dillingham
When list of potential candidates to replace Herm Edwards as the Arizona State football coach starting coming out, most of them mainly included established college football head coaches. But several of them speculated about the Sun Devils potentially hiring Oregon assistant coach Kenny Dillingham as their next ASU football coach. ...
