It’s probably not something Mike Norvell will put in his career scrapbook, but if No. 23 Florida State beats No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, Norvell will reach .500 (13-13) with the Seminoles for the first time since he was – gulp – 0-0. It’s been a long haul out of mediocrity, if in fact Florida State is out of it. We’ll find out against the Demon Deacons, a veteran team who will need that experience to shake off the emotional trauma of last week’s double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson. The Seminoles will need to score to keep up with Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. The improvement of Florida State’s offense is the reason the ’Noles are 4-0. They are averaging 37.5 points and 503.8 yards per game, 10 points and 124 yards per game better than last season.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO