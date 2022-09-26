ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

College football coaching carousel: Every FBS coaching change in 2022

In 2021, there were 28 coaching changes in the FBS. There were 18 changes in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. Our guess is this year's number will be somewhere in between 18 and 28, but given the early September firings, that's an educated guess. Nebraska's Scott Frost was fired after...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: 3 B1G teams featured in Super 16 after Week 4

College football rankings everywhere feature familiar faces at the top. After Week 4, the latest Super 16 poll from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) has Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State in the top 3 spots. Georgia, the defending national champ, has been...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Mike Norvell and .500, Michigan’s WR-turned-DB and Northwestern’s ritzy football future

It’s probably not something Mike Norvell will put in his career scrapbook, but if No. 23 Florida State beats No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, Norvell will reach .500 (13-13) with the Seminoles for the first time since he was – gulp – 0-0. It’s been a long haul out of mediocrity, if in fact Florida State is out of it. We’ll find out against the Demon Deacons, a veteran team who will need that experience to shake off the emotional trauma of last week’s double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson. The Seminoles will need to score to keep up with Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. The improvement of Florida State’s offense is the reason the ’Noles are 4-0. They are averaging 37.5 points and 503.8 yards per game, 10 points and 124 yards per game better than last season.
EVANSTON, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates Ohio State, other contenders chances of making CFP after Week 4. Things are looking up.

The Ohio State football team looks to be getting its act together after some first-game mild struggles against Notre Dame — at least offensively. Since then, OSU is averaging just over 60 points and 613 yards of total offense. I read in a college football for dummies book that those numbers are pretty good. And while the defense has given up a few big plays, when the first unit is in there, there is noticeable improvement and ability, something Ohio State needs if it wants to make the College Football Playoff and have a shot at being the last team standing at the end.
COLUMBUS, OH
