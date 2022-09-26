Read full article on original website
U.K.'s bond market blowup has broader lessons, economists say
The U.K. bond market blowup that forced an unusual Bank of England intervention has shone a light on the fragilities of markets as they transition away from easy money. While the gilt capitulation was triggered by U.K. government tax giveaways and exacerbated by quirks in the U.K. pension industry, the underriding factors were years in the making and global in nature. Major central banks around the world have kept borrowing costs and government finances in check through super-low rates and asset-purchase programs since the global financial crisis.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments
Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.
Jefferies profit drops on slump in dealmaking, underwriting
Jefferies Financial Group said profit dropped 52% in its latest quarter as Wall Street contends with the persistent slump in dealmaking and capital markets activity. Total investment banking revenue dipped 44% to $681.8 million, the New York-based firm said Wednesday in a statement. While the results topped the $672 million average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, the firm warned its investment-banking pipelines remain similar to last quarter's levels and noted "realization remains dependent on market conditions."
Nike’s Inventory Glut Sends Stock Down the Most in 20 Years
(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares tumbled the most in more than two decades after a glut of unwanted merchandise eroded the sportswear giant’s profitability. North American inventories surged 65% in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, and resulting markdowns caused gross margin to miss Wall Street’s expectations. The retailer also cited higher freight costs and foreign-exchange effects in its earnings report, released late Thursday, and downgraded its outlook for the full year.
Nike, Carnival fall; F45 Training, Micron Technology rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Nike Inc., down $12.21 to $83.12. The shoe and athletic apparel maker's profitability weakened this summer because it had to offer discounts to clear out suddenly overstuffed warehouses. Carnival Corp., down $2.13 to $7.03. The cruise ship operator posted a...
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her divisive economic plan and shrugged off the turmoil it has stirred in financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the U.K. economy growing. In her first public comments...
More companies than ever are sharing how much jobs pay
Ready or not, what your job pays is about to get a lot less private. California, with its roughly 19 million workers and some of the biggest U.S. companies, Tuesday became the latest state to join a quickly growing nationwide salary transparency movement. Just a year ago, only Colorado required...
U.S. jobless claims fall unexpectedly to lowest since late April
Applications for U.S. unemployment insurance dropped unexpectedly to a five-month low, led by a sizable decline in Michigan, suggesting robust demand for workers amid economic uncertainty. Initial unemployment claims decreased by 16,000 to 193,000 in the week ended Sept. 24, after downward revision in the prior week, Labor Department data...
Treasury moves forward with database on corporate ownership
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of millions of small U.S. companies will be required to provide the government with details on their owners and others who benefit from them under a regulation finalized Thursday that's intended to peel back the layers of ownership that can hide unlawfully obtained assets. The...
Ryanair ready to relocate planes from U.K. if pound hits demand
Ryanair said it's ready to redeploy aircraft from Britain to more-vibrant markets if the pound's collapse, soaring inflation and higher interest rates begin to undermine travel demand there. The economic situation in Ryanair's biggest market has become challenging following the turmoil unleashed by Prime Minister Liz Truss's new fiscal policy,...
