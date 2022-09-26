Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Maren Morris addresses speaking out against racism and homophobia as a country music artist: 'I don't want to be known for my clap backs on Twitter'
In a sense, singer-songwriter Maren Morris has felt like she's among only a handful of artists in the country music genre that speak out against topics like racism and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. But with that being said, the I Could Use A Love Song star also confessed during an interview with...
NYLON
Olivia Cooke’s Beauty Evolution, From Indie Ingenue to ‘House Of The Dragon’ Queen
As Queen Alicent Hightower on HBO’s House Of The Dragon, English actress fully embodies the character wearing medieval era -inspired gowns and with her soft waves twisted into regal looking updos. But much like she’s changed up her look for all kinds of roles across all different genres and time periods, in her own life she has had just about every hair color you can imagine. Tap through to check out Olivia’s beauty evolution so far.
NYLON
Hayley Williams' & Billie Eilish's "Misery Business" Duet Almost Didn't Happen
One of the biggest highlights of Coachella 2022 was when day 2 headliner Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams for a surprise acoustic rendition of Paramore’s biggest hit, “Misery Business.” Not only was it (egregiously) Williams’ first-ever performance at the Indio, California festival, it was also surprising given Williams’ previous stance on the popular and beloved track. Back in 2018, Williams announced she would stop performing “Misery Business” live due to a misogynistic lyric that now conflicted with her feminist beliefs (the lyric in question: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more”). And it turns out, Williams’ would’ve continued to keep that promise until she changed her mind last minute.
NYLON
The Meaning Behind Paramore's Disillusioned Anthem, "This Is Why"
For a short while at the beginning of the pandemic, everything seemed to be going OK. Sure, the world was locked down without any idea of when it would end, but there was still at least a sense of optimism and togetherness in our shared plight. “Nature is healing,” cooed everyone at the later-to-be-debunked videos of swans seemingly returning to the waters of Venice. Though terribly misguided, celebrities sang “Imagine” in an attempt to inspire hope and comfort. At 7 p.m. every day, the country unanimously took time to clap for the frontline workers who were putting their own health on the line to keep us all safe.
NYLON
Sophia Anne Caruso Makes Her Own Rules
On any given day, you might not be able to recognize Sophia Anne Caruso. Her hair may be a shaggy bleached blonde or sleek brunette. She may be dressed in vintage lingerie she’s reworked herself or some old men’s overalls, also probably vintage. When we meet over lunch at a vegan restaurant near Times Square on a recent afternoon, she’s a deep auburn redhead, dressed in a loose plum shirt dress. She almost wore vintage bloomers, she notes, but she’s in all day rehearsals and comfort is key for long days like this.
NYLON
Ask A Witch: The Truth About Love Magic
True divine unions are orchestrated by spirit, often far before we become consciously aware of it. The path along the way can be rocky for some, and coming into alignment with what you’re truly looking for takes immense discernment. As with any life concern, people sometimes seek magical solutions to their trials and tribulations. In this era of social media oversaturation, plenty of misguided information is spread on huge platforms, much of which is far removed from a grounded magical and spiritual practice. Most seasoned spiritual guides won’t be found on TikTok.
