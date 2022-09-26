Read full article on original website
WXYZ
Proud of Michigan roots, Saline QB CJ Carr 'never alone' as his football path leads to Notre Dame
(WXYZ) — CJ Carr grew up at the Big House. His dad played QB at Michigan. His grandpa is Lloyd Carr. The Saline quarterback committed to play at Notre Dame earlier this year. Suiting up to face Ann Arbor Pioneer, he explained how he plays for his family, including his late brother Chad — all while also setting his own path.
Struggling Spartans try to get back on track at Maryland
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Maryland is coming off its first loss of the season, but it was a credible performance in a seven-point defeat at Michigan. The Terrapins have three of their next four games at home and can really earn some legitimacy with a good October. They host Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans are coming off consecutive losses to Washington and Minnesota. They could use a win this week or a disappointing season will start to feel inevitable.
No. 4 Michigan to visit Iowa for Big Ten title game rematch
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten championship game. The Wolverines won that game 42-3 and FanDuel Sportsbook has them a 10 1/2-point favorite in this game. Iowa has won the last four meetings in Iowa City. Michigan will be going against a defense that allows just 3.45 yards per play and less than six points per game. The Hawkeyes will look to build on their best offensive performance of the season in last week's win at Rutgers.
Saline visits Ann Arbor Pioneer in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week
(WXYZ) — Unbeaten Saline, led at quarterback by Notre Dame commit CJ Carr, visits Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, announced his college decision in June. The Hornets (5-0) have outscored...
Worker's Wanted: Michigan Medicine hosting career fair on Oct. 1
(WXYZ) — Michigan Medicine is hosting a career fair with on-site interviews and immediate offers on Oct. 1. It's happening at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and you can sign up at MichiganAnswers.com. Interviews will be offered for careers in:. Pharmacy Tech. Medical Assistant. Radiologic Tech. Phlbotomist. Lab Tech...
