ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

Struggling Spartans try to get back on track at Maryland

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Maryland is coming off its first loss of the season, but it was a credible performance in a seven-point defeat at Michigan. The Terrapins have three of their next four games at home and can really earn some legitimacy with a good October. They host Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans are coming off consecutive losses to Washington and Minnesota. They could use a win this week or a disappointing season will start to feel inevitable.
EAST LANSING, MI
WXYZ

No. 4 Michigan to visit Iowa for Big Ten title game rematch

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten championship game. The Wolverines won that game 42-3 and FanDuel Sportsbook has them a 10 1/2-point favorite in this game. Iowa has won the last four meetings in Iowa City. Michigan will be going against a defense that allows just 3.45 yards per play and less than six points per game. The Hawkeyes will look to build on their best offensive performance of the season in last week's win at Rutgers.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
WXYZ

Worker's Wanted: Michigan Medicine hosting career fair on Oct. 1

(WXYZ) — Michigan Medicine is hosting a career fair with on-site interviews and immediate offers on Oct. 1. It's happening at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and you can sign up at MichiganAnswers.com. Interviews will be offered for careers in:. Pharmacy Tech. Medical Assistant. Radiologic Tech. Phlbotomist. Lab Tech...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy