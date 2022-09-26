Read full article on original website
Watercraft Accident
On Monday at 4:02 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a watercraft accident on Rice Lake in Eden Lake Township. The Stearns County Emergency Communications center received a call saying there was a boat capsized on Rice Lake and that there appeared to be a man floating near it.
Double-Fatal Crash in Kandiyohi County
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a double-fatal crash on Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township in Kandiyohi County. The accident occurred at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast. A 2021 Ford Edge was westbound on Highway 7 – driven by 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, and a 2019 GMC Yukon was southbound on 195th Street – driven by 35-year-old Jacob Thomas Dahlheimer of Faribault. The vehicles collided and both drivers were killed. A passenger in the Edge – 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian – received life-threatening injuries and was transported to HCMC.
Sparboe Eggs & Bongards Cheese Give-Away
Vibrant Broadband has been installing high speed internet infrastructure in Litchfield this past summer and the company wants to thank everyone for their patience during the project. They will be handing out free eggs and cheese on Wednesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at Meeker Cooperative. Sales Consultant Nathan Johnson says it’s...
Litchfield School Board Meeting
The Litchfield School Board approved of the proposed property tax levy last night. A public hearing is set for December 12th to adopt the final levy. The proposed levy is 6-point-0-8-million-dollars – an increase of $516,877.27 or 9-point-2-9-percent. The levy may be lowered by the December 12th hearing. The...
LHS “Students of the Week” – September 27
KAITLYN PALMER has been selected as one of this weeks “Students of the Week” by Adam Hayes of the Social Studies Department. Kaitlyn is a senior and the daughter of Cory and Tina Palmer of Litchfield. Kaitlyn brings a positive attitude to class and turns in superior, quality academic work every time. She has a cheery disposition and knows how to brighten the class! Kaitlyn participates in Tennis, Softball, Editor of the Yearbook, Student Council and Youth Service. Congratulations Kaitlyn on being selected Student of the Week!
Ostmark Lutheran Church Fall Bazaar
The Fall Bazaar at Ostmark Lutheran Church is coming up this Saturday from 8:30-to-1. There will be all kinds of items for sale and proceeds will help local mission projects. Gerry Moen says it’s being held a week earlier this year, and the proceeds will help with Bible camp costs for their young people and will go to Meeker Area Ministries. She says one of the new items for sale this year will be dill pickles.
Girls/Boys Cross Country Dassel-Cokato Invitational
BOYs – Team scoring. (1) Dassel-Cokato 44 (2) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 84 (3) Annandale 87 … (4) Mound-Westonka 102 (5) Southwest Christian 102 (6) Delano 151 (7) Litchfield 171 (8) Glencoe-Silver Lake 177 (9) Rockford 210 (10) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 260. (1) Mound-Westonka 54 (2) Annandale 64 (3) Benilde-St....
