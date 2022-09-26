The Fall Bazaar at Ostmark Lutheran Church is coming up this Saturday from 8:30-to-1. There will be all kinds of items for sale and proceeds will help local mission projects. Gerry Moen says it’s being held a week earlier this year, and the proceeds will help with Bible camp costs for their young people and will go to Meeker Area Ministries. She says one of the new items for sale this year will be dill pickles.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO