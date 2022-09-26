Lightscape returns to the LA County Arboretum for the holidays

Lightscape—a trail of illuminated art installations—returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. The illuminated trail will span one mile and feature new installations along an expanded trail.

“In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are thrilled to return this magnificent holiday experience to the Los Angeles community at the Arboretum,” said Richard Schulhof, director at Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. “We look forward to hosting family and friends once again while providing a safe and festive way to celebrate the holiday season.”

Visitors will be treated to a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience in the garden, wandering through thousands of twinkling lights in various installations that include Winter Cathedral and a reimagined Fire Garden.

The Winter Cathedral. | Courtesy photo

Visit arboretum.org/lightscape for more information and to purchase tickets.