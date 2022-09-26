Read full article on original website
North Mankato woman injured in crash involving alcohol, says patrol
The state patrol says a North Mankato woman was injured Monday evening in a crash involving alcohol in McLeod County. A crash report says an SUV driven by Teresa Kay Focht, 59, was westbound on 120th St when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with the ditch just before Highway 22.
Driver Injured in Crash Northwest of Glencoe
A driver was injured in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Glencoe Monday night. The State Patrol says the 59-year-old woman from North Mankato was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says she was traveling westbound on 120th St. right before Highway 22 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with the ditch.
Two Die in Kandiyohi Co Crash
Two people died in two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 7 at 195th Street, east of Lake Lillian. The Patrol says an SUV driven by 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault was southbound on 195th Street and collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7. The car was driven by 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian.
Montevideo man injured in Chippewa County crash Sunday
A Montevideo man was injured in a head-on crash in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, David James Kirking, age 43, of Montevideo was eastbound Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Highway 7. Near the intersection with Chippewa County Road 4, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tami Lee Feldhake, age 34, of Minneapolis crossed the center line and struck Kirking’s vehicle head-on.
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
Two people were killed and third crash victim suffered life-threatening injuries when vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening. According the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 p,m. and involved a collision between a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Hwy. 7 at 195th St. SE in East Lake Lillian Township.
Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian
LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat
A man was rescued from a lake in Stearns County when his boat was flooded by waves, and his lifejacket failed to inflate. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it was called to an emergency on Rice Lake, in Eden Lake Township, just after 4 p.m. Monday, with a 911 caller saying a boat had capsized on the lake and there was a man floating near it.
State Patrol: 1 dead, 2 injured in Yellow Medicine County crash
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash in western Minnesota on Friday.Minnesota State Patrol says a car was driving north on Highway 75 when it crashed into a car driving south around 7:30 p.m. Maria Christine Hanson, 32, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Souix Falls.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Sibley County Homicide Investigation
Authorities in Sibley County are investigating the death of a Winthrop man after the Midwest Medical Examiners Office determined the death was homicide. The Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, September 20th, at just after 2:30pm, they received a 911 call of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a rural farm site about one mile north of Winthrop in Transit Township.
Willmar Drug Arrests
A 32-year-old Willmar man and a 33-year-old Willmar woman are in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail on first-degree controlled substance and firearms charges. The arrest occurred after a C-6 Drug & Gang Task Force narcotics search warrant on Monday. The task force searched the couple’s home in the 400...
2 arrested after 600+ fentanyl pills seized in Willmar
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Police say two central Minnesotans are in custody after more than 600 fentanyl pills were seized during a search Monday.A 32-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Willmar, were arrested on the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest, according to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.While searching a residence, the task force found about 625 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl. They also found a loaded handgun.Several agencies assisted in the search.
Kandiyohi County authorities seize over 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl
The death of a man found at a farm in Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, was found Tuesday afternoon at a location in rural Winthrop.
Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide, police say
The death of a man found at a farm in Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, was found Tuesday afternoon at a location in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died from "unknown...
1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
Southern Minnesota Man Admits to Murdering His Father
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota man who murdered his father and then set fire to their home last year has pleaded guilty. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler recently admitted to a second-degree murder charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of an arson charge. The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered the rural Le Center man to return to Le Sueur County Court for his sentencing hearing on October 18.
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
Two arrested following drug bust where fentanyl was found
WILLMAR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and woman are in jail and facing potential charges following a drug bust where fentanyl was found. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, Sept. 26 authorities raided a home in Willmar, MN and found drugs, a gun and cash.
Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent believes they know who made "swatting call"
(Alexandria, MN)-- The Alexandria Area School District was one of 14 school districts around the state that had a swatting incident last week. Alexandria Chief of Police Scott Kent said they do believe they know who placed the call. Your browser does not support the audio element. Alexandria Area High...
