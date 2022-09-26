ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato woman injured in crash involving alcohol, says patrol

The state patrol says a North Mankato woman was injured Monday evening in a crash involving alcohol in McLeod County. A crash report says an SUV driven by Teresa Kay Focht, 59, was westbound on 120th St when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with the ditch just before Highway 22.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
kduz.com

Driver Injured in Crash Northwest of Glencoe

A driver was injured in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Glencoe Monday night. The State Patrol says the 59-year-old woman from North Mankato was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says she was traveling westbound on 120th St. right before Highway 22 when the...
GLENCOE, MN
kduz.com

Two Die in Kandiyohi Co Crash

Two people died in two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 7 at 195th Street, east of Lake Lillian. The Patrol says an SUV driven by 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault was southbound on 195th Street and collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7. The car was driven by 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Montevideo man injured in Chippewa County crash Sunday

A Montevideo man was injured in a head-on crash in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, David James Kirking, age 43, of Montevideo was eastbound Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Highway 7. Near the intersection with Chippewa County Road 4, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tami Lee Feldhake, age 34, of Minneapolis crossed the center line and struck Kirking’s vehicle head-on.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
WJON

Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian

LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
gowatertown.net

Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide

GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
GAYLORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 1 dead, 2 injured in Yellow Medicine County crash

YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash in western Minnesota on Friday.Minnesota State Patrol says a car was driving north on Highway 75 when it crashed into a car driving south around 7:30 p.m. Maria Christine Hanson, 32, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Souix Falls.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
kduz.com

Sibley County Homicide Investigation

Authorities in Sibley County are investigating the death of a Winthrop man after the Midwest Medical Examiners Office determined the death was homicide. The Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, September 20th, at just after 2:30pm, they received a 911 call of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a rural farm site about one mile north of Winthrop in Transit Township.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
klfdradio.com

Willmar Drug Arrests

A 32-year-old Willmar man and a 33-year-old Willmar woman are in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail on first-degree controlled substance and firearms charges. The arrest occurred after a C-6 Drug & Gang Task Force narcotics search warrant on Monday. The task force searched the couple’s home in the 400...
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 arrested after 600+ fentanyl pills seized in Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Police say two central Minnesotans are in custody after more than 600 fentanyl pills were seized during a search Monday.A 32-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Willmar, were arrested on the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest, according to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.While searching a residence, the task force found about 625 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl. They also found a loaded handgun.Several agencies assisted in the search.
WILLMAR, MN
KEYC

Kandiyohi County authorities seize over 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl

MSU Mankato is taking part in “Minnesota State Month” and as part of the statewide effort, its $20 app fee for new undergraduate students will be waived. Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can join and meet members of the KEYC New Now family at the community block party on the South Central College lawn.
MANKATO, MN
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Man Admits to Murdering His Father

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota man who murdered his father and then set fire to their home last year has pleaded guilty. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler recently admitted to a second-degree murder charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of an arson charge. The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered the rural Le Center man to return to Le Sueur County Court for his sentencing hearing on October 18.
LE CENTER, MN
WJON

Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested following drug bust where fentanyl was found

WILLMAR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and woman are in jail and facing potential charges following a drug bust where fentanyl was found. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, Sept. 26 authorities raided a home in Willmar, MN and found drugs, a gun and cash.
WILLMAR, MN

