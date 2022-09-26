Read full article on original website
Ostmark Lutheran Church Fall Bazaar
The Fall Bazaar at Ostmark Lutheran Church is coming up this Saturday from 8:30-to-1. There will be all kinds of items for sale and proceeds will help local mission projects. Gerry Moen says it’s being held a week earlier this year, and the proceeds will help with Bible camp costs for their young people and will go to Meeker Area Ministries. She says one of the new items for sale this year will be dill pickles.
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
Volleyball
ACGC 0, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 0 (T) Located in Litchfield, MN we deliver the latest in local News, Sports, Weather, Obituaries & More! Tune in to AM 1410 or FM 95.9 for morning updates on the go, listen to our afternoon programs to keep you informed all day long, or join us weekends for our prayer service broadcasts.
Girls/Boys Cross Country Dassel-Cokato Invitational
BOYs – Team scoring. (1) Dassel-Cokato 44 (2) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 84 (3) Annandale 87 … (4) Mound-Westonka 102 (5) Southwest Christian 102 (6) Delano 151 (7) Litchfield 171 (8) Glencoe-Silver Lake 177 (9) Rockford 210 (10) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 260. (1) Mound-Westonka 54 (2) Annandale 64 (3) Benilde-St....
Sparboe Eggs & Bongards Cheese Give-Away
Vibrant Broadband has been installing high speed internet infrastructure in Litchfield this past summer and the company wants to thank everyone for their patience during the project. They will be handing out free eggs and cheese on Wednesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at Meeker Cooperative. Sales Consultant Nathan Johnson says it’s...
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season
(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
Sauk Centre Planning Renovation of Old Former Creamery
SAUK CENTRE (WJON - News) -- There is a plan in the works in Sauk Centre to take an old vacant creamery and turn it into a beautiful new space. The Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center acquired the Blue Valley Creamery about six years ago. They were...
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
Litchfield School Board Meeting
The Litchfield School Board approved of the proposed property tax levy last night. A public hearing is set for December 12th to adopt the final levy. The proposed levy is 6-point-0-8-million-dollars – an increase of $516,877.27 or 9-point-2-9-percent. The levy may be lowered by the December 12th hearing. The...
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
On first day of school, state trooper escorts kindergartener whose life he helped save five years earlier
WAYZATA, Minn. — Elise Lonsbury had everything set for her first day of kindergarten. But Elise’s first-day-of-school list was likely the only one that included a state trooper. “Five years ago, I would have never guessed that we'd be doing this,” Lt. Paul Stricker of the Minnesota State...
New FedEx facility in Willmar nearing completion
(Willmar MN-) FedEx hopes to be moving packages in-and-out of their new facility in Willmar in time for the holidays. Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says the 217,000 square foot building on County Road 5 north of Willmar Avenue is worth more than $30 million...
LHS “Students of the Week” – September 27
KAITLYN PALMER has been selected as one of this weeks “Students of the Week” by Adam Hayes of the Social Studies Department. Kaitlyn is a senior and the daughter of Cory and Tina Palmer of Litchfield. Kaitlyn brings a positive attitude to class and turns in superior, quality academic work every time. She has a cheery disposition and knows how to brighten the class! Kaitlyn participates in Tennis, Softball, Editor of the Yearbook, Student Council and Youth Service. Congratulations Kaitlyn on being selected Student of the Week!
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 26, 2022. Sept. 19th: Jacob Charles Holland, 30 of Owatonna was arrested in Dakota Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Corine Angela Kirmeier, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrants - theft & 5th degree-controlled substance; Simon Gene Potter, 31 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of domestic assault; Isaac Roger Salzbrunn, 22 of Anoka was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Eric Ray Slinde, 34 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of receiving stolen property; Kenneth Lydell Whiting, 45 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI.
Man Rescued After Boat Capsized on a Lake in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A man was rescued from a Paynesville area lake thanks to the quick thinking of some neighbors. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 after spotting someone floating near a capsized boat on Rice Lake. The caller’s neighbor drove his pontoon over to the scene and pulled the man from the water and towed the capsized boat to shore.
Lane Closures Begin Monday for Division Street
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Highway Department says drivers along County Road 75/Division Street should be on the lookout for lane closures in Waite Park starting Monday, September 26th. Weather permitting, concrete repair work will take place along Division Street between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue...
Watercraft Accident
On Monday at 4:02 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a watercraft accident on Rice Lake in Eden Lake Township. The Stearns County Emergency Communications center received a call saying there was a boat capsized on Rice Lake and that there appeared to be a man floating near it.
Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 94
(KNSI) — Just a few weeks after announcing the “long regional nightmare will be over” by mid-September, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that is not the case. According to MnDOT, there will be a nighttime lane closure at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway...
