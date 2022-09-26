Read full article on original website
Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond
The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
Escaped Felon Has Been Located and Taken Into Custody by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office
Phillip Campbell, the escaped felon who failed to return from his work shift on September 20, has been located and taken into custody by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a brief Email from the NCSO, who wrote that 'Phillip Campbell was located by deputies this afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.'
On Anniversary of Officer’s Death, Casper PD Reminds Community They’re ‘Right Here With You’
It was a year ago. It was a Monday night. It was one of the hardest stories we ever had to write. On September 27, 2021, the Casper Police Department announced the passing of Lieutenant Danny Dundas. The news shocked the entire community and, almost immediately, the tributes came pouring...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Vehicle That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Believed to be Unoccupied
A vehicle has driven off Casper Mountain Road, but authorities do not believe the vehicle was occupied in the moment that it left the roadway. That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Clint Christensen, who told K2 Radio News that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, a jogger on the Casper Mountain hiking trail noticed debris from a vehicle on the trail.
Casper Fire-EMS Chief Sworn in Along With the Promotion of 4 Other
On Wednesday, Jacob Black was officially sworn in as chief for Casper Fire-EMS, while they also announced the promotion of four other officers. At city hall, Fleur Tremel, assistant to the city manager, gave the oath of office to Black, who has been the interim fire chief since May of this year.
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Casper Council Considering Having Citizens Cover Credit Card Fees for Utilities
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council discussed putting forward a resolution that would increase the cost when people pay their utility bill if they use a credit card, rather than with cash or a check. Jill Johnson, financial services director with the city, said that the...
Dumpster Fire Spread Because of Plastic Bags at Lignite Plant on Wednesday
Plastic bags helped spread a fire at the Black Hills Lignite plant on Wednesday. That's according to Glenrock Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey, who told K2 Radio News that it was a series of unfortunate events that led to a fire just outside of Glenrock that produced a lot of black smoke, and a lot of worry, among residents.
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap
Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
Casper College Hosting Free ‘Cinderella’s Ball’ Event on October 1st
Casper College is starting the month of October off right with a free royal event for all the local princesses (and princes). Coming up this Saturday, October 1st, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, the Casper College is hosting "Cinderella's Ball" at the Tom Empey Black Box Theatre. The event is...
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper
Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides
On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
2022 Pumpkin Fest Happening Saturday at Hat Six Travel Center
Tomorrow, it begins. Saturday is the official start of spooky szn and it can only be celebrated in with one thing: Pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins. Luckily for pumpkin enthusiasts, they can get their fix at the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, happening at the Hat Six Travel Center on Saturday, October 1.
Casper Suffers Loss of Park School 3rd Grader, NC Science Teacher
Two Casper residents passed away on Saturday in a car accident. Mateo Diaz, a Park School 3rd grader, and his father, Mauro Diaz, a science teacher at NCHS, did not survive the accident. There will be a prayer vigil for the Diaz family beginning at 7 PM tonight at St....
PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday
It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
