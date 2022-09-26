ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond

The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
CASPER, WY
Escaped Felon Has Been Located and Taken Into Custody by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Campbell, the escaped felon who failed to return from his work shift on September 20, has been located and taken into custody by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a brief Email from the NCSO, who wrote that 'Phillip Campbell was located by deputies this afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.'
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
CASPER, WY
Vehicle That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Believed to be Unoccupied

A vehicle has driven off Casper Mountain Road, but authorities do not believe the vehicle was occupied in the moment that it left the roadway. That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Clint Christensen, who told K2 Radio News that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, a jogger on the Casper Mountain hiking trail noticed debris from a vehicle on the trail.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted

Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Jason Collins
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap

Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
CASPER, WY
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper

Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides

On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday

It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
MILLS, WY
Casper, WY
