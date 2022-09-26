ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian on track to hit Florida as major storm this week

 4 days ago

Hurricane Ian was expected to continue strengthening into a major hurricane and pass over the western tip of Cuba on a track for the Gulf of Mexico, with Florida in its path. Mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday in low-lying areas surrounding Tampa Bay, and officials asked others in the area to voluntarily evacuate, knowing it could take some time to move hundreds of thousands of people out of Ian's path.

The Category 2 storm was forecast to become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph before striking Florida as early as Wednesday.

Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. Even if Ian doesn't directly hit the area, it could still feel the effects of the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

"You're still looking at really significant amount of rain, you're looking at a lot of wind, you're looking at a lot of storm surge, and so, yes, follow that track, but don't think because that eye may or may not be in your area that you're not going to see impacts," DeSantis said during a Monday afternoon press conference. "You're going to see significant impacts."

The governor said the state has suspended tolls around the Tampa Bay area and mobilized 5,000 National Guard troops, with another 2,000 on standby in neighboring states.

More than 27,000 power restoration personnel are on standby to help after the storm, DeSantis said.

"Please treat this storm seriously. It's the real deal. This is not a drill," Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa, where some mandatory evacuations were ordered.

As many as 300,000 people may be evacuated from low-lying areas in the county alone, County Administrator Bonnie Wise said at a news conference. Schools and other locations were opened as shelters.

In Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg, officials issued evacuation orders that start taking effect Monday evening. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a briefing earlier no one will be forced to leave.

"What it means is, we're not going to come help you. If you don't do it, you're on your own," Gualtieri said.

"For all practical purposes, get out. Right now. Everybody needs to go," Gualtieri added Monday.

The evacuation zone is all along Tampa Bay and the rivers that feed it, encompassing MacDill Air Force Base and well-known neighborhoods such as parts of Hyde Park, Davis Islands and Ybor City.

At 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph and was located about 105 miles east-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center . Its maximum sustained winds increased to 105 mph.

A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain, with as much as 15 inches in isolated areas, was predicted for the Tampa Bay area. That's enough water to inundate low-lying coastal communities.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Englewood, Florida, to the Anclote River, an area that includes Tampa.

Florida residents were getting ready, lining up for hours in Tampa to collect sandbags and clearing store shelves of bottled water.

"We are going to get these sandbags in front of the garage, the garage door, the front door... and pray we're good," Gabriel Alley, who moved to Clearwater from California, told CBS News.

Nervous anticipation led to long lines for gas, packed grocery stores and empty shelves, CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports from Clearwater, Florida.

"I tried to get water, but it's no more, not too much at this moment," a south Florida woman told CBS Miami .

Ian's impending arrival also prompted NASA to haul its Artemis 1 rocket off its launch pad and back to the protection of the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building, likely ending any chance of launching the unpiloted moonshot before November.

"A lot of people on the Florida Peninsula and into the Florida Panhandle are at risk and need to be ready to take action quickly," said Rick Knabb, a hurricane specialist with The Weather Channel, "and the slow motion that we expect from Ian means we could have wind, storm surge and rain-induced flooding."

A hurricane warning was issued for Florida's central western coast, including the Tampa Bay area, where Hillsborough County suspended classes through Thursday. With tropical storm force winds extending 115 miles from its center, watches were issued Monday from the Florida Keys to Lake Okeechobee.

On Monday night, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, located in St. Petersburg, announced that it was closed and would be transferring all patients. Tampa General Hospital, announced various locations, including radiation oncology and all clinics, would be closing early Tuesday and remain closed through at least Thursday.

DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.

"We're going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists," DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that "even if you're not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there's going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state."

Hurricane Ian is seen in a satellite image at 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 26, 2022. NOAA

Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida Panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.

The hurricane center has advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm's evolving path.

President Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Tuesday trip to Florida because of the storm.

Authorities in Cuba were evacuating 50,000 people in Pinar del Rio province, sent in medical and emergency personnel, and took steps to protect food and other crops in warehouses, according to state media.

"Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane-force winds, also life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall," U.S. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press.

The hurricane center predicted areas of Cuba's western coast could see as much as 14 feet (4.3 meters) of storm surge Monday night or early Tuesday.

In Havana, fishermen were taking their boats out of the water along the famous Malecon, the seaside boardwalk, and city workers were unclogging storm drains ahead of the expected rain.

Havana resident Adyz Ladron, 35, said the potential for rising water from the storm worries him.

"I am very scared because my house gets completely flooded, with water up to here," he said, pointing to his chest.

In Havana's El Fanguito, a poor neighborhood near the Almendares River, residents were packing up what they could to leave their homes, many of which show damage from previous storms.

"I hope we escape this one because it would be the end of us. We already have so little," health worker Abel Rodrigues, 54, said.

Family of 41NBC reporter details moments of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Florida(41NBC/WMGT)— Hundreds of families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian made its way through the state on Wednesday. One of those families who decided to brave out the storm is that of 41NBC reporter, Lizbeth Gutierrez. Her family lives near Tampa, and made it...
Red Cross of Greater New York assisting with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida

NEW YORK - The Red Cross in greater New York is helping with the relief efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross just deployed an emergency response vehicle and two volunteers. They left this morning from the New York City headquarters in Midtown, traveling to Orlando. About 730 trained Red Cross disaster workers are already helping in Florida, and hundreds more are on the way. You can join us in the effort to support the Red Cross with storm relief efforts. To do so, CLICK HERE. 
At least 21 dead after Hurricane Ian

Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
Neptune Flood activity surges from storm

After Hurricane Harvey, a devastating Category 4 storm that hit Texas and Louisiana in 2017, causing catastrophic flooding, Neptune Flood experienced a major increase in Houston as people swarmed to get flood insurance – and now the St. Petersburg-based insurer is seeing another surge with Hurricane Ian. Neptune Flood,...
Floridians race to evacuate as hurricane looms — but some refuse to leave

Interstate 4 runs through both the west and east coast of Florida and on a normal day is heavily congested. But as millions of Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, I-4 was packed with vehicles of people fleeing the storm.  Glenn Josephik decided late Tuesday it was time for him, his wife Holly, and their two young children to pack up and leave their house on the water in Tampa. He told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that he is staying with his friends who are located more inland.  "Our biggest concern was the surge. We have two young kids,...
International Space Station Flies Over Hurricane Ian, Shows Size of the Massive Storm: VIDEO

The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian today, Sept. 26, as it makes its way to Florida. Views from space put into perspective just how large this hurricane really is. Ian is on track to hit the west coast of Florida early on Wednesday. Additionally, it’s due to make landfall on the western tip of Cuba before that. It will hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph. Check out the video of Hurricane Ian below.
Evacuees arrive in DMV to escape Hurricane Ian

REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT (DC News Now) — Southwest Airlines Flight 2020 arrived from Tampa, Florida at Reagan National Airport Tuesday afternoon. It could be the last one from there for a few days. It carried passengers who escaped the threat of Hurricane Ian. “It’s wonderful,” said Gloria Allen of Tampa. The airport closed late Tuesday […]
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
Four Things We're Most Concerned About With Hurricane Ian

The exact track of Hurricane Ian will make a big difference in storm surge impacts. The slow movement of Ian will prolong impacts to parts of Florida. Heavy rainfall and storm surge may be a very damaging combination. Ian may weaken some before landfall but it needs to be taken...
Tampa, surrounding areas brace for brunt of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA - The Tampa Bay area is bracing for the brunt of Hurricane Ian. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday for Tampa and the surrounding areas. Many heeded the order, as bumper to bumper traffic filled the streets and highways as drivers sought safer ground. One homeowner said she was evacuating to Atlanta and expects to come home to a flooded house. "Definitely, absolutely. It floods in a big rain. So yeah, we're going to take everything up off the ground, all the rugs. We're anticipating coming home to a soaking wet house," said Tessa Goss. ...
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle

An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
'Millions' of Floridians expected to lose electricity in storm

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis said millions of Floridians will face power outages over the next two days as monstrous Hurricane Ian barrels through the state."You are starting to see power outages across the state, but you're going to see way, way more over the next 48 hours," DeSantis said Wednesday morning while at a Florida Power & Light staging area at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Lake City."You're going to have millions of people without power in this state within the next 48 hours. No question." In information posted online, FPL reported about 50,000 outages Wednesday morning, including about 18,000 in Miami-Dade County, 13,000 in Sarasota County, 8,000 in Collier County, 3,500 in Charlotte County, and 2,000 in Lee County. Duke Energy Florida posted about 3,000 outages. FPL President & CEO Eric Silagy cautioned Tuesday that efforts to restore power will be affected by Hurricane Ian's expected slow crawl across Florida. Silagy added that it could take about 24 hours after Ian departs from areas to determine how much time will be needed to complete restoration. More than 40,000 workers, including workers from other states, are handling outages or are on post-storm standby.
Ian's aftermath in Tampa

Tampa Bay may have escaped the full force of Hurricane Ian, but there was still some damage in our area. Here are some looks at some of the damage around north Tampa.
Community Policy