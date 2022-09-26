ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement

The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
PLANO, TX
Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"

Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
Jordan Spieth
Kevin Rose
Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour

Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
Every driver that Tiger Woods has used since 2012

Every year since 2012, GolfWRX photographer Greg Moore has taken photos of Tiger Woods’ clubs. In the video above, we highlight those photos and list the driver (and shaft) that Woods was using every year from 2012-2022. He played on the Hawaii Pacific University Men's Golf team and earned...
Playing fall golf among the leaves? Remember this key stroke-saving rule

There’s so much to love about fall golf, let us count the ways: less-busy courses, cheaper tee times, no more exhausting heat, wonderful fall foliage and, most of all, the leaf rule. Here at GOLF.com, we’re big fans of the leaf rule, and you should be, too, so here...
Bryson DeChambeau overcame HIS NEMESIS after addressing LIV Golf critics

Full credit to Bryson DeChambeau with this one, who re-created his absolutely hilarious LIV Golf Tour moment after competing in the Professional Long Drivers Association (PLDR) world championship. In case you have absolutely no idea what we are on about, DeChambeau got clotheslined by a gallery rope during the final...
WATCH: Simply disgusted Rory McIlroy baffles caddies with enormous drive

Rory McIlroy - when he's not talking about the LIV Golf Invitational Series - occasionally likes to dabble in a bit of professional golf. The Northern Irishman, 33, is playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour this week in search of his 15th win on the European circuit.
Remember the nerviest tee shot of Rory McIlroy’s career? It got me, too

Bless the heart of Rory McIlroy who stood on the 1st tee at Royal Portrush in 2019, wind breathing in off the right. Bless his heart because Northern Ireland’s greatest golfing talent, then 30 years old, said he wasn’t trying to be the center of attention that week, as the Open Championship returned to his home country.
Two-for-one special: Tommy Fleetwood simultaneously holes two balls at Old Course

Tommy Fleetwood might have missed the 150th Open in July, but he made up for it with a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the Old Course on Wednesday. Ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood teed it up at St. Andrews for a practice round. Fast forward to the 17th hole, better known as the “Road Hole,” and the 31-year-old Englishman was faced with a tough chip shot on the curb of the aforementioned road.
