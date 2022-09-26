Fourplexes planned for empty lot across from American Fall’s Lee Street Park

AMERICAN FALLS — Falls Investments is preparing ground across from Lee Street Park for six planned fourplexes that will help battle the city’s housing issues.

Gordy Brown with Falls Investments explained that the development will be split into two phases, with the first phase anticipated to be completed by March of next year. It will include the completion of three fourplexes constructed by local company K5 Construction.

“There’s obviously a shortage of housing and we want to help fill that gap and have local people do it,” Brown said. “That was our goal.”

While Brown said it’s too early to tell what the pricing of the units will be due to the rapidly changing real estate market, they hope to have an estimated cost within a few months.

As for the details of the units themselves, each one will include three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a garage, and feature a town-house style.

“They’ll be very spacious units and really beautiful,” he said.

American Falls Mayor Rebekah Sorensen said that the development is a much welcome project to the area, especially with the addition of several new business projects that are expected to draw more people to the city.

“We have a housing shortage in American Falls like most places in Idaho,” she said. “But we’ve got some exciting development coming, such as the Lamb Weston expansion, Valley Wide (Cooperative), and a Ridley’s grocery store coming in, and hopefully some more future opportunities. But where we have an opportunity to shop and work close to home, there’s only so many houses available. So we’re really thrilled about this development about Falls Investments because we’ll be able to give more families a place to live and it’ll be a great location right there by the ball fields, the park and skatepark.”