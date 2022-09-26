ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WSPA 7News

SC mother missing, boyfriend facing charges

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — One month after she disappeared, Krystal Anderson’s family is desperate for answers. They’re hoping the arrest of a suspect will give them some. “She said she missed her mom doing her hair,” Krystal Anderson’s sister Shadira Smothers said her niece shared while she was getting ready for school. ” So, they […]
WAGENER, SC
wach.com

Three charged in Newberry teen shooting death

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged three people in connection to the homicide of 16-year-old Mykian Davis. Officials say 22-year-old Davonta Shyquone Holley, 17-year-old Damani Ahkiel Davenport, and 17-year-old Xavier Dantrell Palmer have all been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
LANCASTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies young woman killed in drive-by shooting near Salters

A female teenager from Manning was shot fatally earlier in September in a drive-by shooting on Manning Highway in the Salters area. Several people were injured in the shooting, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office. The deceased was Armony Lamb, 19, Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand said Wednesday.
SALTERS, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

Prisma Health to offer free virtual screenings during Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Prisma Health will be offering free virtual health care screenings for residents affected by Hurricane Ian. Officials say eVisits are available from a mobile device or computer and do not require video. People who are interested can complete an online interview about their symptoms which...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

No credible threat to Sumter County schools, says sheriff’s office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know that a potential threat to Sumter schools is not credible. Investigators have been investigating some photos that contained firearms with captions that related to threats toward schools. According to investigators, the photos were...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say more than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina. Investigators say the sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday. Investigators say...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Downed tree on Azalea Drive near Harmon Street has been cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say the downed tree has been removed and the road is reopened. ORIGINAL: A downed tree has Azalea Drive near Harmon Street closed, say Lexington Police. Drivers should seek an alternate route until the tree can be removed.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Over 70,000 without power due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA S.C. (WACH) — Multiple power outages have been reported across the midlands due to Hurricane Ian. According to Dominion Energy, there are 717 active outages and 74,165 customers are affected. Sumter Police say portions of the city are experiencing power outages. View the power outages here. Currently there...
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

