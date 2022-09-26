Read full article on original website
SC mother missing, boyfriend facing charges
WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — One month after she disappeared, Krystal Anderson’s family is desperate for answers. They’re hoping the arrest of a suspect will give them some. “She said she missed her mom doing her hair,” Krystal Anderson’s sister Shadira Smothers said her niece shared while she was getting ready for school. ” So, they […]
wach.com
One arrested, two on run in connection to multiple Richland County drive-by shootings
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said two individuals are still on the run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings. Deputies have arrested 19-year-old Darreun Miller. At this time, investigators have called off the chase, they believe the two other people still on the run...
wach.com
Three charged in Newberry teen shooting death
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged three people in connection to the homicide of 16-year-old Mykian Davis. Officials say 22-year-old Davonta Shyquone Holley, 17-year-old Damani Ahkiel Davenport, and 17-year-old Xavier Dantrell Palmer have all been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
Former inmate arrested after doing donuts on lawn at SC Department of Corrections, crashing into entrance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate took a little joy ride Monday night on the lawn of the at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to officials, Ryan Turner was arrested after doing donuts on the lawn and driving into the front steps of the Department of Corrections' main building in Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
cn2.com
Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies young woman killed in drive-by shooting near Salters
A female teenager from Manning was shot fatally earlier in September in a drive-by shooting on Manning Highway in the Salters area. Several people were injured in the shooting, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office. The deceased was Armony Lamb, 19, Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand said Wednesday.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
wach.com
Prisma Health to offer free virtual screenings during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Prisma Health will be offering free virtual health care screenings for residents affected by Hurricane Ian. Officials say eVisits are available from a mobile device or computer and do not require video. People who are interested can complete an online interview about their symptoms which...
WIS-TV
No credible threat to Sumter County schools, says sheriff’s office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know that a potential threat to Sumter schools is not credible. Investigators have been investigating some photos that contained firearms with captions that related to threats toward schools. According to investigators, the photos were...
wfxg.com
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say more than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina. Investigators say the sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday. Investigators say...
wach.com
Downed tree on Azalea Drive near Harmon Street has been cleared
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say the downed tree has been removed and the road is reopened. ORIGINAL: A downed tree has Azalea Drive near Harmon Street closed, say Lexington Police. Drivers should seek an alternate route until the tree can be removed.
wach.com
Additional arrests follow largest dogfighting ring bust in the state, 305 dogs rescued
COLUMBIA, SC — It is thought to be the largest dogfighting ring ever in South Carolina. Over the weekend, federal agents and SLED arresting 21 people they say are involved in the abuse of hundreds of dogs. The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are both...
wach.com
Over 70,000 without power due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA S.C. (WACH) — Multiple power outages have been reported across the midlands due to Hurricane Ian. According to Dominion Energy, there are 717 active outages and 74,165 customers are affected. Sumter Police say portions of the city are experiencing power outages. View the power outages here. Currently there...
High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
