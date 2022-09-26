ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

KCBY

Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Cougar Creek Fire west of Sutherlin 80% contained, mop-up in progress

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) says that the 40-50 acre Cougar Creek Fire that started Wednesday afternoon has been knocked down and is 80% contained. Day one’s aggressive initial attack with crews working throughout the night resulted in success. The fire was burning in...
SUTHERLIN, OR
KCBY

Crews respond to fire west of Sutherlin, estimated at 40-50 acres

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Crews are battled a fire in Douglas County Wednesday and expected to continue the fight into the night. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), and local resource fire suppression crews responded to a wildland fire, which officials are calling the Cougar Creek Fire.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KCBY

Eugene Police arrest man responsible for Chase and Columbia bank robberies

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police report that on September 26, around 4:25 p.m., Bryan Michael Makarowsky (34), of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank, on Willamette in Eugene, and committed a robbery, making threats with a firearm. Officials say Makarowsky fled the scene. Eugene Police were alerted, and responded...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Dedication ceremony held for new Scottsburg Bridge

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — After more than two-and-a-half years of construction, the new Scottsburg Bridge is open for use. For 90 years the old bridge had served the area as a way of connecting the coast with Interstate 5. But over time, it became clear that the old bridge could...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
KCBY

Workshop aimed at arming students with moves to stop assailants

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A martial arts school in North Bend joins forces with a Coos Bay running shoe store to equip runners and walkers to navigate dangerous encounters. Northwest Martial Arts (NWMA) in North Bend wants to help keep runners and walkers safe while getting in their steps. There's a workshop happening next month designed to teach the moves.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Coos Forest Protective Association says fire season is still in effect

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) warns the public that fire season is still in effect, and debris burning is still prohibited. While we have received rain this fall, we have also received dry weather after each rain event. It only takes one hour of sunshine to dry out fine fuels where fire starts. After a day of sun or wind the fuels that spread fire are dried back out which allow fire to spread.
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Eugene local jeweler celebrates 100 years of business

EUGENE, Ore. — This weekend, Skeie's Jewelers will be celebrating their 100th anniversary with a store-wide celebration. The celebration will be having champagne, cupcakes, a giveaway as well as the biggest sale in the store's history. All jewelry in the cases will be up to 40% off for the...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State University launches program to better support students facing crises

Oregon State University introduces a new crisis response team to help better support students facing mental health challenges and other crises. The program is called OSU Assist. The program is a four-person response team; a multi-disciplinary group of mental health professionals, peer support specialists and community health workers. The team...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

No. 13 Oregon hosts Stanford late Saturday clash at Autzen

No. 13 Oregon hosts Stanford in a late game Saturday night. Oregon came from behind last weekend to beat Washington State 44-41. It was the Ducks’ third-straight win following a season-opening loss to Georgia. The Ducks scored 29 points in the fourth quarter against the Cougs. It will be...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State looks to bounce back against Utah

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State really feels like they let a big opportunity get away from them last week with their loss against USC, and don't want it to linger into this week's matchup against Utah. The Beavers see the challenges they face in the Utes as pretty similar...
CORVALLIS, OR

