KCBY
Florence Police asking for help in identifying human remains found off Hwy 101
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Florence Police Department is asking for help from the pubic in identifying the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from the Fred Meyer. The remains were discovered in a brush area south of Munsel Lake Road on Wednesday, September 21st around...
KCBY
Man walking to work suffers 'significant' injuries in hit-and-run at Coos Bay intersection
COOS BAY, Ore. — UPDATE: (9:53 a.m.) The Coos Bay Police Department has developed a suspect and has identified the vehicle involved in the hit and run case. Police say thanks to several tips from the citizens of Coos Bay. The Coos Bay Police Department will continue to provide...
KCBY
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
KCBY
Cougar Creek Fire west of Sutherlin 80% contained, mop-up in progress
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) says that the 40-50 acre Cougar Creek Fire that started Wednesday afternoon has been knocked down and is 80% contained. Day one’s aggressive initial attack with crews working throughout the night resulted in success. The fire was burning in...
KCBY
Crews respond to fire west of Sutherlin, estimated at 40-50 acres
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Crews are battled a fire in Douglas County Wednesday and expected to continue the fight into the night. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), and local resource fire suppression crews responded to a wildland fire, which officials are calling the Cougar Creek Fire.
KCBY
Eugene Police arrest man responsible for Chase and Columbia bank robberies
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police report that on September 26, around 4:25 p.m., Bryan Michael Makarowsky (34), of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank, on Willamette in Eugene, and committed a robbery, making threats with a firearm. Officials say Makarowsky fled the scene. Eugene Police were alerted, and responded...
KCBY
Coos County high schoolers get hands on training with Coos Forest Patrol
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Recruitment day for the Coos Forest Patrol put dozens of Coos County high schoolers in the field with the pros. The program is a one-day training designed for students interested in pursuing wildland firefighting as an occupation. From learning to throw water hoses to understanding...
KCBY
Dedication ceremony held for new Scottsburg Bridge
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — After more than two-and-a-half years of construction, the new Scottsburg Bridge is open for use. For 90 years the old bridge had served the area as a way of connecting the coast with Interstate 5. But over time, it became clear that the old bridge could...
KCBY
Workshop aimed at arming students with moves to stop assailants
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A martial arts school in North Bend joins forces with a Coos Bay running shoe store to equip runners and walkers to navigate dangerous encounters. Northwest Martial Arts (NWMA) in North Bend wants to help keep runners and walkers safe while getting in their steps. There's a workshop happening next month designed to teach the moves.
KCBY
Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
KCBY
Coos Forest Protective Association says fire season is still in effect
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) warns the public that fire season is still in effect, and debris burning is still prohibited. While we have received rain this fall, we have also received dry weather after each rain event. It only takes one hour of sunshine to dry out fine fuels where fire starts. After a day of sun or wind the fuels that spread fire are dried back out which allow fire to spread.
KCBY
Fabrizio says he'd act immediately to transform sheriff's office
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County is preparing to vote for its next sheriff, and Captain Gabe Fabrizio says he's taken the steps to learn the role. It's in an effort to avoid any delay in public safety improvements if elected. Coos County Sheriff's Captain Gabe Fabrizio says his...
KCBY
'Stand Down' event Friday in Eugene ready to give back to veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — Giving back to veterans is the idea behind the Lane County Stand Down, which happens Friday at the Lane Events Center. The event offers free resources to any vet that needs them. Our newsroom met one man who has been giving back for years. Chuck Parnell...
KCBY
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
KCBY
Eugene local jeweler celebrates 100 years of business
EUGENE, Ore. — This weekend, Skeie's Jewelers will be celebrating their 100th anniversary with a store-wide celebration. The celebration will be having champagne, cupcakes, a giveaway as well as the biggest sale in the store's history. All jewelry in the cases will be up to 40% off for the...
KCBY
Former president of Willamette Country Music Concerts found guilty of money laundering
EUGENE, Ore. — Springfield resident and former president of Willamette Country Music Concerts, Anne Hankins, pleaded guilty Wednesday after she falsified bank statements and financial summaries to influence sale of her stake in the company, the US Attorney's Office reported. With today’s guilty plea, Ms. Hankins has proven herself...
KCBY
New women's soccer team coming to Lane County as United Soccer League expands
EUGENE, Ore. — There’s a new team in Eugene to cheer for. The soccer community has embraced Lane United as their home team, but the Reds are ready for fans to embrace the future - and the future is female. On Thursday, the United Soccer League announced an...
KCBY
Oregon State University launches program to better support students facing crises
Oregon State University introduces a new crisis response team to help better support students facing mental health challenges and other crises. The program is called OSU Assist. The program is a four-person response team; a multi-disciplinary group of mental health professionals, peer support specialists and community health workers. The team...
KCBY
No. 13 Oregon hosts Stanford late Saturday clash at Autzen
No. 13 Oregon hosts Stanford in a late game Saturday night. Oregon came from behind last weekend to beat Washington State 44-41. It was the Ducks’ third-straight win following a season-opening loss to Georgia. The Ducks scored 29 points in the fourth quarter against the Cougs. It will be...
KCBY
Oregon State looks to bounce back against Utah
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State really feels like they let a big opportunity get away from them last week with their loss against USC, and don't want it to linger into this week's matchup against Utah. The Beavers see the challenges they face in the Utes as pretty similar...
