The Seahawks are looking to bounce back with a win on the road against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. It won’t be easy — not just because the Seahawks have their own warts, but because the Lions are better than they were last season. There are plenty of opportunities for a win if the offense can continue to produce and the defense can tighten up against the run. What else should you know ahead of this one? Here’s a recap from this week’s The Huddle:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO