What to know about Seahawks and their Week 4 clash with Detroit
The Seahawks are looking to bounce back with a win on the road against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. It won’t be easy — not just because the Seahawks have their own warts, but because the Lions are better than they were last season. There are plenty of opportunities for a win if the offense can continue to produce and the defense can tighten up against the run. What else should you know ahead of this one? Here’s a recap from this week’s The Huddle:
Pete Carroll Preview: Getting the Seahawks’ defense right vs Lions
After starting the year with a win over the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have dropped two games in a row and are looking to get back on track in Detroit against the Lions. The Seahawks did turn a corner offensively in Week 3, improving the passing game and running game against the Atlanta Falcons after doing next to nothing against the San Francisco 49ers. They also continued their strong play on special teams.
Bump’s Breakdown: Why Seahawks’ TEs need to play big role in offense
The Seahawks took a step forward on offense last Sunday. While Seattle lost 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 action to fall to 1-2 on the season, the offense under quarterback Geno Smith had a lot more success than it did in a Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Lions without top offensive playmakers Swift, St. Brown vs Seahawks
The Seahawks’ defense has been suspect to open the 2022 season, and they have a good opportunity to get back on track this weekend when they go up against a Detroit Lions offense that will be without their best weapons. Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and running back...
K.J. Wright: Why, how Seahawks should play Boye Mafe more
The edges have been an issue for the Seahawks defensively to open the season, primarily in the run game. On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll noted a few players need to be getting more snaps, including rookie linebacker Boye Mafe, one of two second-round picks the Seahawks made in April’s draft.
Seahawks Football 101: Correcting a pair of basic mistakes
Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks are still working out some kinks. And while the offense made big strides even in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday at Lumen Field, the kinks are not limited to the defensive side of the ball. In the...
Mariners’ slide a sign of doom? ESPN’s Passan explains why it isn’t
The Mariners are scuffling through an untimely rough patch, having lost eight of their last 11 games yet continuing to inch closer to clinching the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2001. Offense has been hard to come by for Seattle, as the lineup has scored one run or less...
Postseason baseball within reach for Mariners, starved fans
It’s an exciting weekend to be a baseball fan in Seattle as the Mariners are just one win away from making the playoffs for the first time since 2001. There was one topic of discussion amongst workers coming off their lunchbreaks in downtown Seattle on Friday — the Mariners breaking its playoff drought. They could not wait for the workday to be over so they could watch the game, whether on TV or in person at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners’ Mitch Haniger has a lot riding on the rest of the season
It wasn’t all that long ago that the idea of the Mariners re-signing Mitch Haniger for the 2023 season seemed like a no-brainer. The 31-year-old Haniger returned on Aug. 6 from a long stay on the injured list for a high-ankle sprain, and he immediately picked up where he left off as one of Seattle’s best hitters. In 22 games in August, he slashed .270/.330/.427 for a .757 OPS with four homers, two doubles and 12 RBIs.
State of the Mariners: Where things stand with magic number at 3
The Mariners may be as little as a day away from officially ending their long postseason drought. Wednesday: M’s bounce back, beat Rangers 3-1; magic number at 3. The magic number for the Mariners is down to just three after they beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night following a 3-1 Orioles loss to the Boston Red Sox earlier that evening. That means that any combination of Mariners wins and Orioles losses adding up to three locks up Seattle’s first trip to the American League playoffs since 2001, and it could happen as soon as Friday.
Mariners walk off Rangers in 10-9 in extras, Seattle’s magic number now 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. M’s 10, Rangers 9: Box...
The numbers that define the Mariners’ 2022 season with playoffs in reach
After 21 long and often painful years, the Mariners’ postseason drought is finally about to end. As the Mariners enter Friday’s series opener with the Oakland A’s, their magic number sits at just a single game, meaning a Seattle win OR Baltimore loss will have the M’s dancing in the postseason for the first time since 2001.
Is Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic back for good? 3 MLB insiders weigh in
The Mariners have had their struggles of late but still find themselves on the cusp of ending their 21-year playoff drought. Someone who played a big role in Seattle’s playoff push a year ago was Jarred Kelenic, the onetime top prospect who struggled to start his MLB career before posting a very good month of September to finish off his rookie season.
Seattle Kraken Takeaways: What stands out from 2-0 preseason start
After three days of training camp, the Seattle Kraken hit the ice twice early this week to open their six-game preseason schedule. Preseason NHL games are a different breed than their regular season counterparts. Teams use the preseason to figure out lines and special teams, give prospects a chance to see what the game is like, and lack the same intensity.
Dipoto: Mariners’ Julio extension ‘fired up’ Luis Castillo to sign long-term
The Mariners have made a few massive moves this year, and two of them involve the same player. Not only did Seattle swing a deal for two-time All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo, but the Mariners inked the 29-year-old right-hander to a lucrative extension that keeps him with the organization through 2027 and potentially 2028 while paying him more than $100 million.
