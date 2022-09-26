Read full article on original website
Related
Epicurious
Think You Hate Cottage Cheese? Try Whipping It
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Taste’s power to evoke memory is really beautiful. For example, just one bite of cottage cheese can transport you to 1997: Your mom has started a new round of Weight Watchers, and you’re the unfortunate victim, trapped in a house full of fat-free substitutes.
Epicurious
Esterházy Schnitten (Hazelnut-Vanilla Layer Cake)
1¼ cups (187 grams) hazelnuts, toasted and cooled (reserve 6 whole perfect nuts for garnish) 5 large egg whites, at room temperature (reserve the yolks for the buttercream) 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped out, pod and seeds reserved. ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. (72 grams) granulated sugar...
Epicurious
What’s in the Epi Staff’s Shopping Carts this Month? Bathrobes, Coffee Mugs, and Lunch Boxes
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I break out the sweaters and forgo my summer Mason jars filled with iced coffee when the temperature drops even slightly in September. As soon as the weather dips into the 60s, I'm ready for steaming hot joe in celebration of fall returning. Even if it's going to be back up to 80 the next day.
Epicurious
Foolproof Spatchcocked Turkey With Garlic-Thyme Butter
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours 15 minutes, plus brining. If you’re looking to get your Thanksgiving main dish cooked in a flash—and tasting its best—look no further than this foolproof spatchcocked turkey recipe. Spatchcocking, or butterflying, a bird helps to cook it more quickly and evenly. When roasting a whole turkey the traditional way, the lean breast meat is exposed to more heat and has a tendency to go dry. When you remove the backbone and flatten the breastbone, you get a turkey that is flat, promoting even cooking for both light and dark meat, and a better chance for the skin to become beautifully golden all over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Epicurious
How Traditional Enchiladas Are Made
Chef Saúl Montiel from Cantina Rooftop in New York returns to Epicurious to make traditional enchiladas verdes, a recipe taught to him by his grandmother. With simple to source ingredients and a recipe that doesn't ask for any real expertise in the kitchen, these enchiladas may become your new favorite go-to.
Epicurious
The Easiest Buttermilk Pie
Active Time 10–30 minutes Total Time 1½–2 hours, plus cooling. Buttermilk pie is a traditional Southern dessert that’s creamy, tangy, and sweet. The filling for this easy custard pie comes together in just under 10 minutes. Be sure to whisk the filling well to thoroughly break up the eggs and incorporate the melted butter. Using vanilla bean paste lends the pie a fuller flavor, but vanilla extract will work just fine. When the pie is done cooking, the filling should be just set with a slight jiggle and golden and lightly caramelized on top. If the filling is a little puffy after baking, that’s okay—it will deflate as it cools. I recommend cooling the pie in the oven to minimize cracking. Don’t feel like prepping and blind-baking pie dough? Try this recipe with one of our favorite store-bought crusts. A tip: Because store-bought pie crusts are thinner and made of less dough than homemade, they tend to bake up a bit faster, so be sure to follow the notes on timing below.
Comments / 0