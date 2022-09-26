ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Quick Hits: Evaluating Baker, Terrace Marshall Being Inactive, RB Depth + More

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOeFB_0iAyjH2d00

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media Monday afternoon.

Assessment of Baker Mayfield's play

"I think Baker would be the first to tell you that he wants to play better. I think it's still a matter of settling his feet in. Overall, it's the passing game in general that has to improve. We keep an error percentage and we feel like if our error percentage is under 17, we have a really good chance to win. We were at 13%, so we were really good in terms of we only had three negative plays, we had three sacks, we had one penalty, we had one drop. So we didn't beat ourselves, we didn't have the errors. Baker has protected the ball. One interception in the first game. So there's a lot of positives. Just our passing game, third down in general is just not anywhere near where we want it to be."

Excelling in running the ball and stopping the run

"I think it lets you know you can control the game. You can get in games and be ahead or be behind, but you want to be able to control the game. You want to control the line of scrimmage. You want to have a lead, maintain the lead. That to me is a key to winning games in the fourth quarter. Controlling the game and winning up front by the offensive and defensive lines is really important."

Injury status of Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson

"Both of those guys, I would expect them to be fine this week. I'll wait and see until Wednesday in terms of where they are."

Terrace Marshall being inactive

"Yeah, we had to make a decision. Part of it so much at the receiver position is who can help me on special teams and who knows all three positions. Some guys are really good at one or two. [Rashard] Higgins is a guy that can go in and play all three. We tried to play Higgins more, we wanted to get him down in the red zone in those situations where his hands can be an asset for us."

Getting the game ball from the team

"I saw Baker holding the ball and I knew he was going to give it to me. It's not really what I wanted. I want the game to always be about the players. That being said, I told the team it was a tremendous honor to have them as a coach. I've never really seen that before, so I appreciate that those guys wanted to go out and validate me as a coach or whatever. Maybe that they stood up for me and all that, but at the end of the day it's not about me."

Getting Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman more playing time

"They're there. Chuba, I thought was another real bright spot. He had two really good runs. The one run that he had was he kind of got hit, spun out, and ran for 10 or 12 yards. I'd love to get D'Onta rolling, it just hasn't worked out yet. I think that's got to be a better job by us. He's practicing well. We know he can be a weapon for us but we've got to convert some third downs and stay on the field. I'd like to get those guys involved. It's hard to take Christian off the field. It just is what it is."

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News

Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Marshall, NC
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Larry Brown Sports

Jacoby Brissett has strong response to Browns’ conservative gameplan

If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario

The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/30: Medical Mysteries, Pounding the Rock, and Bad Driving Decisions

6:30 AM is too early to write stuff after Thursday Night Football. Hang on. I’ll be right back. (Ten minutes pass. Coffee is consumed.) Alright, I’m back. Unfortunately, it will take about 20 minutes for that coffee to kick in, so you’re stuck with a tired webdork for the interim. I swear that once the coffee kicks in, I’ll have something clever or interesting to say. Or not.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy