ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

After 91 Days At Sea, Kayaker Makes Solo Trip From California Trip Hawaii

By KOGO News
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzZFp_0iAyj5XA00

After many setbacks Cyril Derreaumaux is only the second person in history to make the grueling voyage.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Boating#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#91 Days#Setbacks#Voyage#Kayaker#Second Person#Travel Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy