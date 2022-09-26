ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy