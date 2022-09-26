ENOSBURG FALLS: Joyce A. Green, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls. Joyce grew up living in various communities around Franklin County as her parents did farm work for many families over the years. She married the love of her life, Harold W. Green on February 1st, 1958, and together they raised their family in West Enosburg and then in Enosburg Falls where they eventually made their permanent home.

