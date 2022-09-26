ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo bundle for $100 off

Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices

Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The Eufy video doorbell is $50 off on Amazon and an absolute steal

If you haven't tried a video doorbell yet, they are a great feature to add to your porch for extra security. They can get a little pricey, but for less than $100, you can get the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell right now. Full disclosure: This doorbell will require the...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
ZDNet

Amazon's Fire TV lineup adds the Omni QLED, new Fire TV Cube, and more

During its autumn hardware event, Amazon announced the next generation of Fire TV devices and TVs. With over 150 million Fire TV users and 70+ partners, Amazon opted to improve its Fire TV lineup by adding new TV models. While some are available for pre-order now, for others, you'll have to wait until November before they can begin to arrive at your doorstep.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Fitbit's Sense 2 gave me a glimpse of how the Google Pixel Watch will be

After Google purchased Fitbit, we expected changes ahead. And with the upcoming Pixel Watch, there should be boundaries between it and the best Fitbit. The Fitbit Sense 2 moves forward with the hardware and backward with the software, in comparison with the original Fitbit Sense released two years ago. At $299.95, the Sense 2 also launches at a price $30 less than the original Sense.
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

iWedia to deliver Live TV app for Google TV and Android TV devices

IWedia has introduced its working with Google on a mission to develop a Live TV utility for Google TV and different Android TV OS units. The Live TV app, which is ready to start roll-out in Europe within the coming months, has already been licensed by TV producer Shenzhen Chuangwei-RGB Electronics Co., Ltd.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Devices#Amazon Echo#Amazon Music#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Omnia
ZDNet

Matter hits close to home: Amazon prepares to add it to most of its devices

We've been eagerly awaiting the launch of Matter since the announcement of the smart home connectivity standard in 2019, and Amazon has indicated that we're closer than ever: The company at its fall hardware event Wednesday reiterated its support for Matter-enabled devices by the end of this year. While we...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How to get a lifetime of 1TB of cloud storage for only $139

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's a two-edged sword to take such stunning images and videos with the latest drones and phone cameras; now, we don't always have the space to save such large files on our laptops and mobile devices. And no one wants to decide what has to go to make room constantly.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Monoprice's M570 headphones with planar drivers are 47% off

Looking for a pair of headphones for listening to audio on your PC or just mixing some audio? Check out the M570 Over Ear Open Back Planar Headphones. Originally on sale for $299, they've been discounted by 47% and are only $159 at the Monolith website right now. The M570's...
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Fire TV software update for Australian Amazon Echo Show 15

When I reviewed the Echo Show 15 in April I concluded that it’s disappointing that Amazon Australia didn’t take the chance of a delayed launch for the Echo Show 15 to make the system extra Australian by including the complete ABC iView, 7, 9, 10, SBS catch-up in addition to different Aussie particular video streaming companies like STAN and Kayo.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
ZDNet

How we search the web is changing, so Google Search is changing too

Since its beginnings, Google's search engine has offered a simple user interface: type your search query into a box, and you can find out what the internet has to offer you. The results are largely delivered in the form of blue text, hyperlinked to other sites. In recent years, the results have been upgraded with visual results, related news stories and other forms of related content.
INTERNET
techunwrapped.com

This smart speaker with Alexa will also improve your home Wi-Fi

Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can have different options. For example, we can install a Wi-Fi repeater, Mesh system or PLC devices. But in this article we are going to talk about a new device that allows home automation to be combined with the improvement of Wi-Fi networks. Let’s show the new Amazon EchoDot and how you can make wireless network coverage better.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Gen Z loves Walmart far more than Apple. Well, how about that?

I don't speak for my generation, so I'm reluctant to characterize any other generation. If I think of Gen Z, for example, I stick to: "They're younger than me, dammit." In any case, do different generations really have similar views about everything -- other than that older generations got it all wrong?
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy