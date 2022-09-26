Read full article on original website
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Stay equipped for quality time at home or fun on the go with these Amazon deals on Samsung earbuds, Apple laptops, Calphalon cookware and more.
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo bundle for $100 off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
Android Headlines
Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices
Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
ZDNet
The Eufy video doorbell is $50 off on Amazon and an absolute steal
If you haven't tried a video doorbell yet, they are a great feature to add to your porch for extra security. They can get a little pricey, but for less than $100, you can get the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell right now. Full disclosure: This doorbell will require the...
ZDNet
Amazon's Fire TV lineup adds the Omni QLED, new Fire TV Cube, and more
During its autumn hardware event, Amazon announced the next generation of Fire TV devices and TVs. With over 150 million Fire TV users and 70+ partners, Amazon opted to improve its Fire TV lineup by adding new TV models. While some are available for pre-order now, for others, you'll have to wait until November before they can begin to arrive at your doorstep.
TechRadar
New Amazon Echo Dot with better audio might mean you don't need the bigger one
And check out the 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids Edition purple dinosaur!. Love Amazon's spherical smart speakers? Then today's a good day for you all round (sorry). Amazon just announced the new Echo Dot 5th Gen, with improved audio – specifically, up to 50% less distorting, and yet up to twice the bass at the same time.
ZDNet
Fitbit's Sense 2 gave me a glimpse of how the Google Pixel Watch will be
After Google purchased Fitbit, we expected changes ahead. And with the upcoming Pixel Watch, there should be boundaries between it and the best Fitbit. The Fitbit Sense 2 moves forward with the hardware and backward with the software, in comparison with the original Fitbit Sense released two years ago. At $299.95, the Sense 2 also launches at a price $30 less than the original Sense.
daystech.org
iWedia to deliver Live TV app for Google TV and Android TV devices
IWedia has introduced its working with Google on a mission to develop a Live TV utility for Google TV and different Android TV OS units. The Live TV app, which is ready to start roll-out in Europe within the coming months, has already been licensed by TV producer Shenzhen Chuangwei-RGB Electronics Co., Ltd.
ZDNet
Matter hits close to home: Amazon prepares to add it to most of its devices
We've been eagerly awaiting the launch of Matter since the announcement of the smart home connectivity standard in 2019, and Amazon has indicated that we're closer than ever: The company at its fall hardware event Wednesday reiterated its support for Matter-enabled devices by the end of this year. While we...
ZDNet
How to get a lifetime of 1TB of cloud storage for only $139
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's a two-edged sword to take such stunning images and videos with the latest drones and phone cameras; now, we don't always have the space to save such large files on our laptops and mobile devices. And no one wants to decide what has to go to make room constantly.
ZDNet
Monoprice's M570 headphones with planar drivers are 47% off
Looking for a pair of headphones for listening to audio on your PC or just mixing some audio? Check out the M570 Over Ear Open Back Planar Headphones. Originally on sale for $299, they've been discounted by 47% and are only $159 at the Monolith website right now. The M570's...
daystech.org
Fire TV software update for Australian Amazon Echo Show 15
When I reviewed the Echo Show 15 in April I concluded that it’s disappointing that Amazon Australia didn’t take the chance of a delayed launch for the Echo Show 15 to make the system extra Australian by including the complete ABC iView, 7, 9, 10, SBS catch-up in addition to different Aussie particular video streaming companies like STAN and Kayo.
ZDNet
Is Microsoft really going to cut off security updates for your 'unsupported' Windows 11 PC?
Microsoft's strict compatibility requirements for Windows 11 mean that a significant number of PC owners will be unable to upgrade to Windows 11, even on relatively recent hardware. Meanwhile, the company has spread the message that installing Windows 11 on an unsupported PC means it won't be entitled to receive updates in the future.
New and existing Amazon Echo Dot speakers can enhance your home Wi-Fi
Amazon announced updates to its Echo speaker lineup, with new spacial audio, sensors, and Wi-Fi capabilities.
ZDNet
How we search the web is changing, so Google Search is changing too
Since its beginnings, Google's search engine has offered a simple user interface: type your search query into a box, and you can find out what the internet has to offer you. The results are largely delivered in the form of blue text, hyperlinked to other sites. In recent years, the results have been upgraded with visual results, related news stories and other forms of related content.
ZDNet
Amazon unveils second-generation Ring Panic Button for your most pressing matters
In 2020, Amazon released Ring's Panic Button – a way to alarm your security system and alert emergency services with a push. Today, two years later, Amazon has rolled out the second generation of Ring's smart gadget which sells for $29.99. Compared to its predecessor, the new button is...
Best Alexa-controlled light bulbs 2022: Fully compatible with Alexa devices
So you have a bunch of Alexa-enabled smart speakers, and you're ready to automate your smart home, but you don't know where to start? That's what we're here for! This guide will help you pick the best lighting options for your Alexa-enabled smart home.
techunwrapped.com
This smart speaker with Alexa will also improve your home Wi-Fi
Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can have different options. For example, we can install a Wi-Fi repeater, Mesh system or PLC devices. But in this article we are going to talk about a new device that allows home automation to be combined with the improvement of Wi-Fi networks. Let’s show the new Amazon EchoDot and how you can make wireless network coverage better.
Black Friday QLED TV deals 2022 - how to get ready for the upcoming sales
We're rounding up everything you need to know about Black Friday QLED TV deals in one place
ZDNet
Gen Z loves Walmart far more than Apple. Well, how about that?
I don't speak for my generation, so I'm reluctant to characterize any other generation. If I think of Gen Z, for example, I stick to: "They're younger than me, dammit." In any case, do different generations really have similar views about everything -- other than that older generations got it all wrong?
