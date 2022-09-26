ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian on track to hit Florida as major storm this week

By CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Hurricane Ian was expected to continue strengthening into a major hurricane and pass over the western tip of Cuba on a track for the Gulf of Mexico, with Florida in its path. Mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday in low-lying areas surrounding Tampa Bay, and officials asked others in the area to voluntarily evacuate, knowing it could take some time to move hundreds of thousands of people out of Ian's path.

The Category 2 storm was forecast to become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph before striking Florida as early as Wednesday.

Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. Even if Ian doesn't directly hit the area, it could still feel the effects of the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

"You're still looking at really significant amount of rain, you're looking at a lot of wind, you're looking at a lot of storm surge, and so, yes, follow that track, but don't think because that eye may or may not be in your area that you're not going to see impacts," DeSantis said during a Monday afternoon press conference. "You're going to see significant impacts."

The governor said the state has suspended tolls around the Tampa Bay area and mobilized 5,000 National Guard troops, with another 2,000 on standby in neighboring states.

"Please treat this storm seriously. It's the real deal. This is not a drill," Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa, where some mandatory evacuations were ordered.

As many as 300,000 people may be evacuated from low-lying areas in the county alone, County Administrator Bonnie Wise said at a news conference. Schools and other locations were opened as shelters.

In Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg, officials issued evacuation orders that start taking effect Monday evening. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a briefing earlier no one will be forced to leave.

"What it means is, we're not going to come help you. If you don't do it, you're on your own," Gualtieri said.

The evacuation zone is all along Tampa Bay and the rivers that feed it, encompassing MacDill Air Force Base and well-known neighborhoods such as parts of Hyde Park, Davis Islands and Ybor City.

At 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph and was located about 155 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center . Its maximum sustained winds increased to 100 mph. Earlier Monday afternoon, DeSantis said the storm was about 375 miles south of Key West.

A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain, with as much as 15 inches in isolated areas, was predicted for the Tampa Bay area. That's enough water to inundate low-lying coastal communities.

Florida residents were getting ready, lining up for hours in Tampa to collect sandbags and clearing store shelves of bottled water.

Nervous anticipation led to long lines for gas, packed grocery stores and empty shelves, CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports from Clearwater, Florida.

"I tried to get water, but it's no more, not too much at this moment," a south Florida woman told CBS Miami .

Ian's impending arrival also prompted NASA to haul its Artemis 1 rocket off its launch pad and back to the protection of the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building, likely ending any chance of launching the unpiloted moonshot before November.

"A lot of people on the Florida Peninsula and into the Florida Panhandle are at risk and need to be ready to take action quickly," said Rick Knabb, a hurricane specialist with The Weather Channel, "and the slow motion that we expect from Ian means we could have wind, storm surge and rain-induced flooding."

A hurricane watch was issued for Florida's central western coast, including the Tampa Bay area, where Hillsborough County suspended classes through Thursday. With tropical storm force winds extending 115 miles from its center, watches were issued Monday from the Florida Keys to Lake Okeechobee.

DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.

"We're going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists," DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that "even if you're not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there's going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state."

Hurricane Ian is seen in a satellite image at 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 26, 2022. NOAA

Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida Panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.

The hurricane center has advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm's evolving path.

President Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Tuesday trip to Florida because of the storm.

In Cuba, authorities evacuated 50,000 people in Pinar del Rio province, sent in medical and emergency personnel and took steps to protect food and other crops in warehouses, according to state media.

"Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane force winds, also life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall," National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press.

The hurricane center predicted areas of Cuba's western coast could see as much as 14 feet of storm surge Monday night or early Tuesday.

The center of the hurricane was passing to the west of the Cayman Islands, where Premier Wayne Panton said the government and its opposition were working together to keep the people as safe as possible. No major damage was reported there Monday, and residents were going back into the streets as the rain stopped and winds died down.

CBS Minnesota

State of the Airport address offers good news about MN aviation economy

MINNEAPOLIS – The annual State of the Airport address, which had been canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held Friday at the Intercontinental Hotel near Terminal 1. The event saw attendance from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport leaders, along with select employees of the airport. Also in attendance were various elected officials.A message from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was played at the conference, in which the governor called MSP, "one of the most influential drivers of our local economy". Walz, from his campaign trail for re-election this November, stressed that MSP is, "crucial to the thriving...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for the Month of October

UNDATED (WJON News) -- September's weather turned out to be very pleasant in central Minnesota with temperatures most days generally above normal. The Climate Prediction Center says our trend of above-normal temperatures will continue into October for the whole state, and for much of the country for that matter. Specifically...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Here's how you can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

By WCCO Reporter Beret LeoneMINNEAPOLIS – American Red Cross volunteer and Twin Cities native David Schoeneck is waiting for the call to head down south and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian's punch. He'll be one of the thousands of volunteers across the country stepping in to help. Right now, about 30 American Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota are on the ground, with even more on standby."It's gratifying to be able to go to a place that's suffering so badly and be able to there and just say, 'Hey, we're here to help you,'" Schoeneck said.As a seasoned volunteer of 20...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn begins rehab at Colorado hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- The high schooler who was paralyzed while playing a game of football earlier this month has moved to Colorado to begin treatment. Ethan Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down on Sept. 2 while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. After 27 days at Hennepin County Medical Center, he was flown along with his mother to Colorado to start rehab."He met a lot of his team and began to get settled into his room," a post from the family's CaringBridge says. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team and get acclimated to his new routines."The post goes on to say that Glynn is loving his new arrangement in Colorado.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Warmer weather starts Thursday, sticks around into next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is off to a chilly start, but it will end up a bit warmer than the past few days.The high in the Twin Cities will be around 67, which is right around average. Southwestern Minnesota could reach the lower 70s.A sprinkle or two is possible Thursday evening, primarily in northern Minnesota.Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and most spots should get above 70 degrees. After a quiet, mild weekend, those warmer temps will stick around into next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN Supreme Court: Farm country stream is protected waterway

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled a western county in the state must conduct an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm one of the last free-flowing creeks in the heavily agricultural area.The ruling Wednesday affirms a state Court of Appeals judgment that reversed a Renville County Board decision which said the study wasn't necessary. The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy challenged the county's decision.It's unclear whether the high court's ruling will affect other conflicts around the state involving drainage projects that preserve farmlands but increase the volume of water and...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

What is the ideal indoor temperature?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's the kind of weather we can all agree on. Debbi and Jim Epperson are locals. She sat along the river in St. Paul with her father."I think this is perfect." Dr. Jim Epperson said. "It's so beautiful."Greg Mehochko is from out of town, visiting for an insurance conference."I had no preconceived notions about Minnesota weather, just hoping it would be better than southern Illinois, and so far it did not disappoint."Days like this are fabulous, and fleeting. Some fear the cold, while others embrace it. Like it or not, we are all going to be spending more time...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

