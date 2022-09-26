ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars

WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars

Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt

As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triple H
ewrestlingnews.com

New White Rabbit QR Code Appears On RAW, Leads To Tiktok Video

A brand new White Rabbit QR code appeared on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. The code leads to a TikTok from user _comewithme. The video features the message “Who killed the world? You did” and features the coordinates 44.244273, 7.769737. These are the coordinates for the location in Prata Nevoso, Italy where the famous “Giant Pink Bunny” used to be. Ryan Satin also noted that when you go into the source code for the WWE.com location of the video, it features the lines “No man is every truly good, no man is ever truly evil,” from Aleister Black’s old WWE theme.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Street Profits Credit Triple H For Their WWE Success

Angelo Dawkins recently spoke with USA Insider about his career and his tag team with Montez Ford. The two are currently tag teaming as the Street Profits. During the interview, Dawkins revealed how it was Triple H that helped The Street Profits become a success. As noted, Triple H is currently the Head of Talent Relations and the Chief Content Officer. Before those roles, Triple H was the Head of Creative for "NXT" until last September. Many talents that were around in "NXT" during that time have credited Triple H for their success.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Rocky Romero Comments On The 'Crazy' State Of Pro Wrestling

2022 has been a wild year for professional wrestling, as Vince McMahon retired from all roles within WWE; a backstage altercation in AEW resulted in top stars being suspended and titles vacated; "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out of retirement; Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE; and much more.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed

Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Update On Drew McIntyre’s Health

After battling a severe case of food poisoning, Drew McIntyre is now recovering. The top WWE star was in bad shape last Friday, but he persevered and made his scheduled appearance on WWE SmackDown after receiving treatment backstage. Karrion Kross, a former WWE NXT Champion, choked him out during a segment they had together.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Producers For The Matches On Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW

Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari. – Omos squash: Jamie Noble. – Candice LeRae vs....
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Results (9/28/22): Jon Moxley And Chris Jericho In Action, Saraya And MJF Speak

Welcome to Fightful's live coverage of AEW Dynamite for September 28, 2022. AEW World Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido. AEW Interim Women's Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb. Refresh for the latest updates. ---------------------------------------- Check out the post-show podcast...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Discusses Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, More

During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW:...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match

The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Roberts Comments On His Concerns For Buff Bagwell

During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on Buff Bagwell’s recent struggles. Earlier this year, Bagwell moved into DDP’s Accountability Crib to get help with his addiction issues. DDP revealed back in August that Bagwell had checked into a rehab facility.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Has Revamped Several Title Belt Designs

There have been rumors regarding Triple H altering various WWE title belts over the past few weeks. New designs for the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles were being created, according to a recent report from @BeltFanDan. Dan pointed out that the belts retain their current appearance, which...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy