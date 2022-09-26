ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Skyline Chili releases line of apparel

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Skyline Chili fanatics now have a unique way to show off their love for the Cincinnati staple. The restaurant chain has partnered with Skyline Chili Apparel to release a line of merchandise. Products include everything from shoes, sweaters, and hoodies, to athleisure wear, baby clothes and teethers,...
WKRC

Ohio city ranked 4th best place to live for families

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – An Ohio city was ranked the fourth best place to live for families. Fortune Well launched their inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families and ranked Mason, Ohio, at fourth place. Mason was commended for its continuous commitment to building a culture of...
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
WCPO

Cincinnati couple waiting to see damage on Florida home after Ian: Things can be replaced, 'life can't'

CINCINNATI — A couple originally from Cincinnati is thinking the worst but trying to stay positive in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Stephen and Karen Petitgout now live in Cape Coral, Florida, but they're waiting out the storm in Ohio. The two said they are already preparing for the majority of their belongings to be damaged or destroyed when they get back home.
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Pride Night

CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Friday is Pride Night at the Cincinnati Zoo!. Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Cincinnati Pride takes over the zoo and botanical garden for an experience like never before. There will be fire dancers, drag performances, living animal statues, and so much pride along with live...
WKRC

Firefighter warns of dangers in the home as temperatures cool

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is here and temperatures are cooling down. So, it's a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. Cincinnati firefighter and volunteer educator at the Cincinnati Fire Museum, Gerald Belle, shares what we need to do this time of year.
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area

CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
WKRC

Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
WLWT 5

Hamilton family trying to reach relatives in Florida after Hurricane Ian

HAMILTON, Ohio — Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida as millions of people are without power. President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ian could end up being the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Now, many people are trying to reach their loved ones who are stuck after the storm.
