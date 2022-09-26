Read full article on original website
WKRC
Skyline Chili releases line of apparel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Skyline Chili fanatics now have a unique way to show off their love for the Cincinnati staple. The restaurant chain has partnered with Skyline Chili Apparel to release a line of merchandise. Products include everything from shoes, sweaters, and hoodies, to athleisure wear, baby clothes and teethers,...
WKRC
Ohio city ranked 4th best place to live for families
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – An Ohio city was ranked the fourth best place to live for families. Fortune Well launched their inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families and ranked Mason, Ohio, at fourth place. Mason was commended for its continuous commitment to building a culture of...
'This couldn't come at a worse time': Local band robbed of half their equipment
According to an Instagram post, someone took a bass guitar, two pedal boards fully loaded with more than 20 pedals, three power supplies, cables and an amp head.
The Dent Schoolhouse: Meet the people behind one of Cincinnati's scariest haunts
The Dent Schoolhouse is one of the top Halloween Haunts in the country. It's inside an old schoolhouse that was built in the 1800s and shut down in 1950.
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
WCPO
Cincinnati couple waiting to see damage on Florida home after Ian: Things can be replaced, 'life can't'
CINCINNATI — A couple originally from Cincinnati is thinking the worst but trying to stay positive in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Stephen and Karen Petitgout now live in Cape Coral, Florida, but they're waiting out the storm in Ohio. The two said they are already preparing for the majority of their belongings to be damaged or destroyed when they get back home.
WKRC
SPCA Cincinnati offering $5 dog adoptions to help make space for Hurricane Ian dogs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati created a special adoption price to help clear the shelter. They're offering $5 dog adoptions through Sunday to help make space as they receive more dogs from parts of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. The first dogs are arriving now but aren't expected to...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Pride Night
CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Friday is Pride Night at the Cincinnati Zoo!. Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Cincinnati Pride takes over the zoo and botanical garden for an experience like never before. There will be fire dancers, drag performances, living animal statues, and so much pride along with live...
WKRC
Firefighter warns of dangers in the home as temperatures cool
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is here and temperatures are cooling down. So, it's a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. Cincinnati firefighter and volunteer educator at the Cincinnati Fire Museum, Gerald Belle, shares what we need to do this time of year.
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area
CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
WKRC
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
WLWT 5
Hamilton family trying to reach relatives in Florida after Hurricane Ian
HAMILTON, Ohio — Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida as millions of people are without power. President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ian could end up being the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Now, many people are trying to reach their loved ones who are stuck after the storm.
WKRC
Tri-State residents with Florida homes pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was a long night waiting out Hurricane Ian, and it has been a long day of cleanup for so many people, including Ohioans who also live in Florida. Destruction is widespread. Chunks of roads are gone. Boats are piled up like toy cars. Millions are without power.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
WKRC
Young author highlights beauty of being unique in book about family, racial differences
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local second-grader-turned-author is tackling a tough topic with the help of her mom. They are talking about skin color. The young writer, Grace Fields, wants us to know although we all may look different on the outside, we are all beautiful in our own unique way.
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Jeff Ruby's Downtown Steakhouse is Relocating to The Foundry Next Week
The steakhouse will serve the final meal at its flagship location on Oct. 2.
