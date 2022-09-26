The Rexburg Farmers Market is putting on a Harvest Festival on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. “We’re celebrating all the farmers and their produce that they have,” said Ronda Ball, assistant manager of the Rexburg Farmers Market. “We’re going to be giving away free pumpkins. We’re going to have face painting, a photo booth and karaoke. So we just want everybody to come and enjoy, have fun, and celebrate our farmers with us.”

REXBURG, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO