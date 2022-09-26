Read full article on original website
Related
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Jackson, WY
Getting to know a new city can be a daunting task. There are a lot of things to get accustomed to. You will have to find new hobbies, friends, and places to spend your free time. If your family is big on eating out then get to know the restaurants...
buckrail.com
New Sidewinders to take over the old Q Roadhouse space
WILSON, Wyo. — The rumors are true, the West Bank is getting a new Sidewinders location, in the space that once housed the Q Roadhouse. Sidewinders West Bank plans to open its doors in late 2022 or early 2023 at 2550 Moose-Wilson Road, adjacent to Calico Restaurant, according to Brooke Siegler and Nicole Davis, of the Blue Collar Restaurant Group.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Attractions in Wyoming's Barely Visited Star Valley
Set in Southwest Wyoming, Star Valley is a culturally, historically and geologically diverse valley, bringing together a number of quaint towns and long stretches of scenery and wildlife. From Alpine to Smooth, the valley covers a naturally-rich area between the state’s Salt River Range and the Webster Range of Idaho, with ranging altitudes reaching 7,000 feet. The towns of the valley leave plenty of activities for travelers around the year. Here are 6 of the best attractions to visit in the rare gem of Wyoming.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Fall emerges in GTNP
MOOSE, Wyo. — Crisp mornings, cool evenings, and changing leaves are sure signs of Fall in the Tetons. According to Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), Quaking Aspens most commonly change to shades of yellow in the fall. Depending on the season, aspens can retain their color for several weeks. Stand health plays a role in whether the trees display strong colors and retain leaves later into the fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼
Warming up and storming up for later and into tomorrow. 20 degrees from today into weekend. Winds and clouds build up SW 10-15 20G and highs will be in the low-to-mid 80's. Upper 70's in the mountains 78 in Jackson. With a 20% chance of showers for today, some moisture already showing up in highland The post Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼ appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Seasonal restroom closures in town parks
JACKSON, Wyo. — With summer’s end, the Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation is in the process of blowing out irrigation systems for the season. In order to ensure the successful winterization of seasonal restroom infrastructure the restrooms in Town/County Parks will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 3, with the following exceptions:
buckrail.com
Conservation Alliance names new executive director
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance has named David Sollitt as the organization’s next executive director. A board member since 2016, Sollit has had a diverse career in nonprofit management and consulting, advertising, marketing and communications. He is set to begin work on Oct. 3. “Dave...
buckrail.com
Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors
WILSON, Wyo. — A local favorite and feature on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors on Oct. 15. According to their website, Nora’s was first opened in 1982 by Noras Tygum, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.
RELATED PEOPLE
buckrail.com
A closer look at 620 N Ridge View Drive
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
Ta-Nehisi Coates to speak at Library’s “Page to Podium” series
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Library announced today the continuation of its Page to the Podium series with award winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates. Coates, a multi-genre author whose work includes memoirs, essays, fiction, graphic novels and screenplays will speak at the Center for the Arts on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
buckrail.com
Town launches new S.P.E.T. education webpage
JACKSON, Wyo. — With plenty of SPET initiatives on this year’s ballot, the Town has created a webpage about all fifteen initiatives that will be before voters on Nov. 8 General Election. The webpage, www.jacksonwy.gov/630/SPET-Education, which is accessible in both English and Spanish includes general information about SPET...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Harvest Festival coming to Rexburg Farmers Market
The Rexburg Farmers Market is putting on a Harvest Festival on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. “We’re celebrating all the farmers and their produce that they have,” said Ronda Ball, assistant manager of the Rexburg Farmers Market. “We’re going to be giving away free pumpkins. We’re going to have face painting, a photo booth and karaoke. So we just want everybody to come and enjoy, have fun, and celebrate our farmers with us.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckrail.com
New fire burning near Mesquite Creek
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — A fire has started about five miles north of State Highway 22 near Mesquite Creek in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness. According to Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the Mesquite Fire was discovered on Monday, Sept. 26. Fire is currently smoldering and creeping in down and dead fuels, and is currently only 1/10th of an acre. Its cause was lightning.
svinews.com
Alpine continues with new projects
◆ Community leaders discuss school and recreation center. With the opening of the new Alpine Health Clinic, plans continue for new projects, including a new hotel, and early discussions are underway for a school and recreation center. The 66 -room Cobblestone Hotel was announced at the Alpine Civic Center on...
pinedaleroundup.com
Sheriff's report Sept. 19 to Sept. 25
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 199 calls from Sept.19 to Sept. 25, including three domestic disputes, a suicidal person, 25 citizen assists, a structure fire, 11 suspicious incidents, eight traffic complaints, 29 urinalyses and 32 vehicle identification number inspections. Sept. 19. At 1:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was...
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckrail.com
Wilson Boat Ramp: Paving, parking and a five-year-old CUP
WILSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners discussed the amendments to the conditional use permit (CUP) for improvements to the Wilson Boat Ramp. According to the staff report, the 10.93-acre site has been used as a formal boat ramp and river access point since the late 1970s. Owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the county received a 30-year right of way grant from the BLM in 2014 and assumed management of the site.
eastidahonews.com
Teenage victim is recovering after horrific crash that killed drunk driver
IDAHO FALLS – As 16-year-old Kade Dalling looked down at his speedometer, he saw he was going 80 mph. But from that point on, all he remembers is the sound of loud crashing and metal scraping across the pavement. The next thing he knew, he was trapped upside down...
cowboystatedaily.com
David v. Goliath: Afton’s Water Fight With Feds Could Cost Wyoming Town Millions
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If a preliminary determination by the Environmental Protection Agency over the quality of Afton’s drinking water becomes final, it could cost the town millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades. The EPA “came here with a solution looking for a problem,”...
Post Register
Woman arrested in Bonneville County with company's stolen car
A woman was arrested in Bonneville County Sunday after she was reportedly caught driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Melissa Ilene Coz-Lizarraga, 46, was reportedly driving a white Ford F-350, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kelly Blue Book estimates the truck to have a value of just under $20,000.
Comments / 1