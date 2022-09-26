Read full article on original website
WOUB
Council hears ordinance for a new Athens fire station
A new Athens City Council ordinance meeting proposed Athens Fire proposed moving the fire department headquarters moving to a new location. The current building sits on 61 Columbus Road, just before the Athens Dairy Queen. The ordinance would relocate the department to a location near Stimson Avenue, if passed. The...
Ironton Tribune
Counseling Center has grand opening
For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
WOUB
Chief: Ongoing firefighter shortage leaves Athens vulnerable
An ongoing firefighter shortage in the state of Ohio has left multiple areas, especially the southeast, vulnerable to alarming damages, said Athens Chief of Fire, Robert Rymer. With the current population of Athens being estimated at about 40,000 people, there should be about 10 to 12 firefighters on duty every...
WTAP
New setback for Williamstown’s stands
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new WIlliamstown Stadium is facing some set backs. A manufacturing flaw was found with the home stands at Williamstown. Michael Erb is the Coordinator of Communications for Wood County Schools, and he talked about stands. Erb said, “I need to really emphasize that these bleachers...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WOUB
Fed Hock hopes new middle school helps boost student support and communication with parents
STEWART, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — For the first time since the mid-2000s, Federal Hocking Local Schools will have an independent middle school with its own administration and bell schedule. The change affects students in grades six through eight. Previously, students grade seven and up attended Federal Hocking High...
WOUB
The D-Rays 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Athen-based band The D-Rays brought their energetic surf rock to the Sycamore Sessions on day one of the Nelsonville Music Festival. The D-Rays formed in 2011 and are composed of married couple Erick Coleman (guitar), Missy Pence (bass), and Brandon Robinson (drums). The D-Rays made their Nelsonville Music Festival debut in 2012 and have performed every year for the festival except 2016. Distinguished by their surf rock, garage rock sound, they released one EP in 2012, “Safety Third” (self-released) and a self-titled album in 2013 (self-released).
New SCCTC program changing lives
LUCASVILLE — One of the latest programs to join the impressive slate of offerings at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) is the Jobs Training Coordination (JTC) Project Life. The project currently has 13 students enrolled who are diagnosed with some form of disability. The project works...
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Gallia Academy
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy has made its way up the Ohio River. With the turning of autumn leaves, odds of earning one are dwindling if you’re not in mid-season form. A team that’s been consistent all season is Gallia Academy. Friday...
Fairfield to expedite conversion to all-career fire department
Fairfield accepted a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant, which will pay for nine full-time firefighters/paramedics over the next three years.
Glocktoberfest set for Sunday
PORTSMOUTH — It’s fall once again, which means pumpkin spice and Glocktoberfest. The event is a celebration of the Glockner Family of Dealerships, their employees, and the community. Festivities will commence at noon with an employee appreciation hour and tour of the new Glockner administrative headquarters located on...
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wagner trial canceled Thursday after juror becomes ill
WAVERLY, Ohio — The jury trial for George W. Wagner IV will not be moving forward on Thursday. The announcement was made late-Wednesday night to the media by the court’s bailiff. “Court will be canceled on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, due to an illness,” an email from the...
Farm and Dairy
Hearing set for proposed Jackson Co. solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding in Bloomfield Township in Jackson County. The hearing regarding Dixon Run Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 140-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility is set for Nov. 29. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium, 21 Tropic St., Jackson, Ohio 45640.
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
West rolls into Falcons’ Nest
SCIOTO COUNTY — On paper, entering Friday night — and the final day of most definitely a September to remember — the West Senators appear to be on a rushing roll. The Senators, short of an undefeated season so far by a single solitary point at Fairland, are 5-1 with five consecutive victories —four of which came at the refurbished “Rock”, as part of a rare four-game homestand.
Farm and Dairy
668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.
State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
WTAP
Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department says a Greenmont Elementary School janitor was found with meth. Police say the Vienna Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was called to Greenmont Elementary School at 3:41 p.m. Thursday because it was suspected an employee was under the influence. Vienna Police say...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
Beaten, bloody man found along Ohio highway prompts three arrests
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two men and assaulting them in Scioto County after one of the victims was found covered in blood and walking along a road. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a call Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. for a man […]
