ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

HBO reveals bleak, brilliant first trailer for The Last of Us show

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKyzj_0iAye5r300

The first trailer for The Last of Us TV series has landed (appropriately released on on The Last of Us Day). Starring Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, the teaser sticks closely to Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic classic while also sprinkling on some of that prestigious HBO magic.

Backed by Hank Williams' 'Lone and Forsaken', the trailer runs through what to expect from the series. Namely, everything is bleak: despair is written across the survivors' faces, their civilization crumbled down due to the horror-inducing clickers – it all meshes together for a game-accurate take that should appease long-term fans and newcomers alike. And, yes, that is a reference to the Left Behind DLC, which sees Ellie and her best friend Riley in the early days of the outbreak.

A synopsis previously released by HBO reads: "The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

The Last of Us TV show co-writer Craig Mazin (who brought the critically acclaimed Chernobyl to life on HBO in 2019) stated in an interview with the BBC that the adaptation’s story aims to "enhance" the source material. "In this case, I’m doing it with [Neil Druckmann], and so the changes that we're making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance," Mazin said at the time.

Much of the complete cast for The Last of Us has already been announced. Alongside Pascal and Ramsey is Gabriel Luna, who will be playing Joel’s brother Tommy. They’ll be joined by Merle Dandridge, who reprises her role as Marlene from the first game. Anna Torv will play Tess; Nick Offerman is portraying Bill; Nico Parker is playing Joel’s daughter Sarah, while Joel and Ellie’s game actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will also appear in undisclosed roles.

The Last of Us is set for release on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK in 2023.

If The Last of Us HBO series trailer and the recent The Last of Us Part 1 remake has got you in a clicker-killing mood, be sure to check out more games like The Last of Us . Plus, check out all the major new TV shows that are coming your way in the next 12 months.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

House of the Dragon: Blood Is Spilled in Episode 7 Preview Trailer

Believe it or not, there are only four episodes left in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been airing for six weeks now, and the latest episode saw the story leap 10 years into the future. That time jump has kicked the intensity of the series up a notch as the fight for the future of the Iron Throne draws even closer.
TV SERIES
Collider

HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Neil Druckmann
Person
Gabriel Luna
Person
Sarah
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Anna Torv
Person
Merle Dandridge
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Craig Mazin
Person
Ashley Johnson
Person
Troy Baker
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Us Tv#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#The Last Of Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
BBC
GamesRadar

She-Hulk episode 7 review: 'Witty, tight, and tonally unique'

Warning: Spoilers for She-Hulk episode 7 ahead – turn back now if you have not seen the latest episode of the MCU show.It’s official, She-Hulk is trolling us. In a bid to remind you who’s show this really is, the latest episode ignores the Daredevil and Intelligencia teases of previous episodes for another self-contained Jen-centric adventure. This time, we’re in supervillain therapy at Emil Blonsky’s "wackadoo ranch" –...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Strange World: New Trailer Released for Disney Animated Movie

Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming animated sci-fi movie Strange World. Hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. Together, they visit an uncharted and dangerous land. They're joined by a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and other ravenous creatures. "Inspired by classic adventure stories," said director Don Hall in a press release, "'Strange World' is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." You can see the trailer above.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Trailer Warns the Duttons Are 'Already at War'

There's going to be hell to pay. Paramount Network released the official trailer for season 5 of Yellowstone on Thursday, and the dramatics are about to reach another level. Newly appointed as governor of Montana, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) faces an even deeper well of issues and obstacles as he navigates the tumultuous waters of government.
MONTANA STATE
Scary Mommy

You Season 4 Gets A 2023 Release Date & A Teaser Trailer Featuring A Brand New Joe

If you can’t get enough of the absolute psychotic chaos of You on Netflix, then you’re not alone. Before the show’s third season even dropped on Netflix in October, the streamer announced You Season 4 with a teaser trailer that gave away absolutely zero information — thank you for nothing, Netflix! However, after watching Penn Badgley’s creepy Joe in Season 3 of the show, along with the charmingly unhinged Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, we have some ideas about where the show goes from here.
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Kosse Exiting Netflix As Streamer Restructures European Content Biz

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran film executive David Kosse is leaving his post as VP of International Film at Netflix amid a restructure of the company’s European content business. Kosse joined the streamer in 2019, overseeing all international film production and acquisitions with a focus on making and acquiring significant non-English language films with global appeal. He is expected to continue to produce for Netflix and others. His decision to exit comes as the streamer has expanded, moving from a few offices outside the U.S. just four years ago to 29 in major cities throughout the world. It is now shifting to a regional...
NFL
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy