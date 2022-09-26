Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosts free tattoos for 1 October first responders
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the five-year anniversary of 1 October approaches, The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is teaming up with Healing Ink to recognize those who served that night. Tattoo artists from across the country who've suffered their own trauma were paired with a first responder for Thursday's...
El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
Check out Life Time in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
Downtown Las Vegas bar to host 'Macho Man' Randy Savage-themed night
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Downtown Las Vegas bar is looking to honor a late WWE legend by hosting a themed night in his honor. Gold Spike will host the event on Friday, September 30th starting at 10 p.m. The ‘Be a Savage’ night encourages guests to dress up...
Asylum & Hotel Fear Haunted House now open for holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're wrapping up September, which means Halloween is just weeks away. But you can get scared this weekend as Hotel Fear and Asylum are opening today. Our Kyndell Kim visited the asylum to give us a sneak peek of what's in store. Check out the...
Catch longtime Las Vegas performer Frankie Scinta at South Point
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The South Point is welcoming entertainer Frankie Scinta to their showroom for a two-night engagement.
'Hot Rod Days' event returns to Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Henderson Hot Rod Days are back, featuring live performances, car shows, and more. The two-day event will take place Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, at the historic Water Street District in Henderson. Hundreds of classic and custom muscle cars will be on display...
Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
Franco Dragone, creator behind Mystère and 'O' dies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the creative minds behind Cirque du Soleil, Franco Dragone, has died at 69 years old. The entertainment icon produced shows from Mystère to "O" and introduced Celine Dion's first residency in Las Vegas. Cirque du Soleil released a statement on Friday. We...
Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
Buddy 'The Cake Boss' Valastro receives key to the strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Buddy “The Cake Boss” Valastro is adding something to his long list of achievements. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. Valastro will be presented with the Key to The Strip at The Boss Cafe, located at 3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Commissioner...
Three Las Vegas restaurants among best in the US, according to new Tripadvisor list
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three valley restaurants have been recognized as some of the best in the US in a new Tripadvisor study released Thursday. According to Tripadvisor's 'Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022' series, Esther's Kitchen, Earl of Sandwich, and Tacos El Gordo have all been recognized and listed in separate categories based on traveler reviews.
Formula One to hold free Launch Party event on Las Vegas Strip this fall
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One announced it will hold a free Launch Party at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip this November. The racing circuit will bring the power of the cars up close and personal during the free event on Saturday, Nov. 5, just over a year before the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Las Vegas gas prices surge as west coast refineries shut down for maintenance
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Gas prices are once again through the roof in Las Vegas. They jumped another 13 cents, with locals now paying on average $5.34 a gallon. According to Triple-A, prices are .42 cents higher than they were a week ago and .50 cents higher than last month.
'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sound of music drifted out onto Casino Center Boulevard. A song about 58 angels, taken one horrible night five years ago. Thursday morning, a crowd of people listened and remembered, including Mynda Smith. Her sister Neysa Tonks is one of the victims killed at...
Nearly 3.2 million people visit Las Vegas in August as tourism recovery continues
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nearly 3.2 million people visited Las Vegas last month as the city's tourism sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The new visitor volume, reported by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is up 6.4% compared to August last year. MORE ON NEWS...
Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
Opening date set for Cronut creator's new bakery at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The opening date is set for pastry chef Dominique Ansel's new bakery at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. The bakery, called Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, is scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 21. The first 100 guests will receive a commemorative gift to celebrate the opening.
Disney On Ice is coming to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney On Ice is coming to Las Vegas to welcome the new year. The show "Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures" will be held on Jan. 5–8, 2023, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets...
New training facility shedding light after 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sometimes, it takes a tragedy to light a fire. That's the connection between the 1 October shooting and the rise of the new state-of-the-art Joint Emergency Training Institute for first responders. It wasn't all that long ago that this place was a dream--something that might...
