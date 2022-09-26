Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three valley restaurants have been recognized as some of the best in the US in a new Tripadvisor study released Thursday. According to Tripadvisor's 'Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022' series, Esther's Kitchen, Earl of Sandwich, and Tacos El Gordo have all been recognized and listed in separate categories based on traveler reviews.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO