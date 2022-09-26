ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Check out Life Time in Summerlin

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Asylum & Hotel Fear Haunted House now open for holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're wrapping up September, which means Halloween is just weeks away. But you can get scared this weekend as Hotel Fear and Asylum are opening today. Our Kyndell Kim visited the asylum to give us a sneak peek of what's in store. Check out the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Hot Rod Days' event returns to Henderson

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Henderson Hot Rod Days are back, featuring live performances, car shows, and more. The two-day event will take place Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, at the historic Water Street District in Henderson. Hundreds of classic and custom muscle cars will be on display...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Franco Dragone, creator behind Mystère and 'O' dies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the creative minds behind Cirque du Soleil, Franco Dragone, has died at 69 years old. The entertainment icon produced shows from Mystère to "O" and introduced Celine Dion's first residency in Las Vegas. Cirque du Soleil released a statement on Friday. We...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Buddy 'The Cake Boss' Valastro receives key to the strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Buddy “The Cake Boss” Valastro is adding something to his long list of achievements. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. Valastro will be presented with the Key to The Strip at The Boss Cafe, located at 3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Commissioner...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Three Las Vegas restaurants among best in the US, according to new Tripadvisor list

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three valley restaurants have been recognized as some of the best in the US in a new Tripadvisor study released Thursday. According to Tripadvisor's 'Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022' series, Esther's Kitchen, Earl of Sandwich, and Tacos El Gordo have all been recognized and listed in separate categories based on traveler reviews.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Formula One to hold free Launch Party event on Las Vegas Strip this fall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One announced it will hold a free Launch Party at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip this November. The racing circuit will bring the power of the cars up close and personal during the free event on Saturday, Nov. 5, just over a year before the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sound of music drifted out onto Casino Center Boulevard. A song about 58 angels, taken one horrible night five years ago. Thursday morning, a crowd of people listened and remembered, including Mynda Smith. Her sister Neysa Tonks is one of the victims killed at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Disney On Ice is coming to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney On Ice is coming to Las Vegas to welcome the new year. The show "Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures" will be held on Jan. 5–8, 2023, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New training facility shedding light after 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sometimes, it takes a tragedy to light a fire. That's the connection between the 1 October shooting and the rise of the new state-of-the-art Joint Emergency Training Institute for first responders. It wasn't all that long ago that this place was a dream--something that might...
LAS VEGAS, NV

