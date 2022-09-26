Read full article on original website
WTHI
New 12 Points Ordinance hopes to expand development and growth even more in the area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley neighborhood has seen a lot of positive growth in recent years. Now, a new city ordinance is looking to further that growth and development. In the 12 Points Neighborhood in Terre Haute, several new businesses have opened in the last two years....
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the […]
WTHI
Around 10,000 expected in Terre Haute this weekend for cross-country event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cross-country competitions are drawing nearly 10,000 people to Terre Haute. Runners, coaches, and fans will be at the "LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course. Four races are happening, and in total, over 5,000 athletes will take to the course. Organizers say local hotels and hotels...
WTHI
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
WTHI
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
WTHI
Weekend festival to feature local wineries
PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - Wineries from across the Wabash Valley are preparing for an annual festival. The Palestine Wine Fest is happening this weekend. The event features wine tasting, live music, vendors, and more. You can join in on the fun starting at 11:30 on Saturday morning. It's free to...
WTHI
Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb set for this weekend
NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb festival kicks off Friday evening in Newport, Indiana. A 5K run and walk, flea market and a parade are among the events happening on Saturday. Then on Sunday antique vehicles from various eras will race up the famous hill. The...
WTHI
New coffee shop opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than to have a coffee shop grand opening?. Gypsy Queen Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting. Sara Tarble is the owner of the newly renovated coffee shop in Marshall, Illinois. She says that...
WTHI
Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
WTHI
"They're going to be an early advocate for these new processes..." Local hydrogen plant reflects on new energy coalition
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many are working toward a cleaner and greener Earth. Some of that work is being done right here in the Wabash Valley. Wabash Valley Resources in West Terre Haute has been working to create a hydrogen-energy future since 2016. "It's one of the best opportunities...
WTHI
Wabash Valley school corporation addresses photo of students displaying racial slur
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation says it's taking action after concerns about a picture on social media. The picture showed students holding papers with letters spelling out a racial slur. Concerned community members reached out to us, saying the students were from North Daviess Community Schools.
WTHI
Terre Haute Budget 6pm
Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute.
WTHI
The City of Terre Haute is finalizing 2023 budget plans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute. The proposed 2023 operating budget is just shy of $105 million dollars. Even in a time of rising inflation, city leaders say the 2023 budget is moving...
WTHI
A busy intersection in Rockville is finally back open
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Road construction projects are wrapping up for the year across the Wabash Valley. Now, residents in Rockville, Indiana are celebrating the reopening of a busy intersection. The city has been looking to repair and revamp the intersection of York and Jefferson streets for years. Now the...
WTHI
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
WTHI
Runners from Florida excited to compete at prestigious LaVern Gibson
The boys and girls cross country teams from J.R. Arnold High School in Panama City Beach made the 11 hour journey from Florida to Terre Haute to compete in this weekends Nike Valley Twilight Cross Country races in Terre Haute. The group of high school runners wanted to compete at...
WTHI
Rural Communities Roundtable - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County leaders to discuss their economic growth
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth. "While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Gorgeous Indiana Airbnb is the Perfect Private Getaway to Relax and Enjoy Fall – See Photos
During the months of Fall, it's the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy the cooler temperatures, festivals, and Fall foliage. What better way to do that, than an Airbnb? I found the perfect one that is only three hours away from the Tristate area. It's called Peaceful...
MyWabashValley.com
Family fun for a good cause: Scare at the Vigo County Fairgrounds
THE DRIVE THRU SCARE AT THE VIGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. The event is being held at the Vigo County Fairgrounds on US Highway 41 in Terre Haute.
WTHI
New technology helping Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Central Dispatch has been hard at work over the last few months, adding new technology that will help first responders before showing up to the scene. The goal with the new software is to better serve the residents of Knox County during emergency situations.
