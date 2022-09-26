MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth. "While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

PARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO