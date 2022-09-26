ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Businesses needed to help build TH casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
VINCENNES, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Business
WTHI

Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Weekend festival to feature local wineries

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - Wineries from across the Wabash Valley are preparing for an annual festival. The Palestine Wine Fest is happening this weekend. The event features wine tasting, live music, vendors, and more. You can join in on the fun starting at 11:30 on Saturday morning. It's free to...
PALESTINE, IL
WTHI

Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb set for this weekend

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb festival kicks off Friday evening in Newport, Indiana. A 5K run and walk, flea market and a parade are among the events happening on Saturday. Then on Sunday antique vehicles from various eras will race up the famous hill. The...
NEWPORT, IN
WTHI

New coffee shop opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than to have a coffee shop grand opening?. Gypsy Queen Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting. Sara Tarble is the owner of the newly renovated coffee shop in Marshall, Illinois. She says that...
MARSHALL, IL
WTHI

Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Budget 6pm

Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WTHI

The City of Terre Haute is finalizing 2023 budget plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute. The proposed 2023 operating budget is just shy of $105 million dollars. Even in a time of rising inflation, city leaders say the 2023 budget is moving...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

A busy intersection in Rockville is finally back open

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Road construction projects are wrapping up for the year across the Wabash Valley. Now, residents in Rockville, Indiana are celebrating the reopening of a busy intersection. The city has been looking to repair and revamp the intersection of York and Jefferson streets for years. Now the...
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTHI

This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Rural Communities Roundtable - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County leaders to discuss their economic growth

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth. "While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New technology helping Knox County Central Dispatch

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Central Dispatch has been hard at work over the last few months, adding new technology that will help first responders before showing up to the scene. The goal with the new software is to better serve the residents of Knox County during emergency situations.
KNOX COUNTY, IN

