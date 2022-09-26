Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Daniels advances as Golden Arm Award Watch List narrows
Junior quarterback JT Daniels is one of 25 quarterbacks in the country who have advanced past the initial stage of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List process. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation narrowed its preseason Watch List to just 25 quarterbacks Friday afternoon. Daniels, who has...
WOWK
Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling
WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
WOWK
WVU men’s hoops season tips off with Gold-Blue Debut
West Virginia University will tip off the 2022-23 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum. Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive...
WOWK
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools’ policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours. The group scheduled the walkout for 1 p.m.,...
Comments / 0