ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Daniels advances as Golden Arm Award Watch List narrows

Junior quarterback JT Daniels is one of 25 quarterbacks in the country who have advanced past the initial stage of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List process. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation narrowed its preseason Watch List to just 25 quarterbacks Friday afternoon. Daniels, who has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling

WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU men’s hoops season tips off with Gold-Blue Debut

West Virginia University will tip off the 2022-23 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum. Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy