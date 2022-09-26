Read full article on original website
Inery Token $INR goes Live On Huobi Following Successful VC raise
Singapore, 29th September – $INR is live on Huobi, after successful VC rounds and several strategic partnership announcements. Trading officially opened at 13:00 UTC today, September 28th and the project saw its token trending up from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours. The listing is an important milestone for Inery on its journey to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web.
Saitama introduced a decentralized ecosystem to make cryptocurrency simple and safer.
Saitama is a Web 3.0 innovation company that focuses on a decentralized money ecosystem for daily existence. The innovations such as blockchain and digital currencies address a splendid future for decentralized money, assisting in understanding the fundamental concepts and abilities required. The global community organization develops an ecosystem and connects individuals to decentralized money to make cryptocurrency easy and stable. It provides a decentralized ecosystem for people of any cultures, ages, and economic statuses.
Is NEXO the next ‘Celsius’? Analyst says yes.
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The infamous Terra implosion left many threats behind for the whole CeFi sector. One of the victims was Celsius, a lending/borrowing platform that filed for bankruptcy in July 2022. Meanwhile, the faulty liquidity ripples continue to go through the sector, and some experts suggest another crypto lender, Nexo, might be next.
Crypto Hackers — How to Protect Your Tokens from Them?
Crypto hackers are a new breed of online criminals. Just instead of your traditional assets, be it fiat money or identity details, they steal cryptocurrencies, i.e., digital tokens that exist on the internet without requiring centralized control. As a result, crypto hacking has emerged as one of the most popular...
Hacks And Data Leaks Are Plaguing Web3 – Is There a Cure?
Expensive Crypto Hacks Are Becoming Part of Web3 Life. In Q2, a total of $308,579,156 has been lost due to flash loan attacks, making it the highest amount lost via flash loan attacks ever recorded. According to the Certik web3 cybersecurity report, there have been $2 billion in losses due to web3 security breaches in 2022 alone. Not long before that, an Axie Infinity bridge hack made it into the headlines of every major media. It would be fair to say that smaller breaches happen almost every month, they just don’t make it into the news (the most recent attack revealed by BlockSec on September 18).
Recap of Mainnet by Messari, SmartCon by Chainlink, & Converge22 by Circle
Geneva, Switzerland, 30th September, 2022, Chainwire. The TRON DAO team recently participated in and sponsored three of the most prominent blockchain and crypto conferences of 2022. All three happened in late September within 9 days of one another. Mainnet 2022 was held in New York City on 21-23 September 2022....
Chinese authorities claim beating Bitcoin as yuan sinks to 2008 low
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – After recently busting a crypto-related money laundering ring, the Chinese government trumpeted success in suppressing Bitcoin and online lending. In detail, on Sep 26, the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, declared it “comprehensively cleaned up and rectified the financial order.”
