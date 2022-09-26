Expensive Crypto Hacks Are Becoming Part of Web3 Life. In Q2, a total of $308,579,156 has been lost due to flash loan attacks, making it the highest amount lost via flash loan attacks ever recorded. According to the Certik web3 cybersecurity report, there have been $2 billion in losses due to web3 security breaches in 2022 alone. Not long before that, an Axie Infinity bridge hack made it into the headlines of every major media. It would be fair to say that smaller breaches happen almost every month, they just don’t make it into the news (the most recent attack revealed by BlockSec on September 18).

