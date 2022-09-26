ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Citrus County Chronicle

Chargers' Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert knows what to expect when it comes to dealing with his rib injury after playing last Sunday and going through a week of practice. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is hoping the progress made over the last week translates to a better effort at Houston this weekend.
Citrus County Chronicle

Pats QB Jones ruled out vs. Packers despite practice return

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field. Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media.
Citrus County Chronicle

Patriots QB Jones returns to practice, game status unknown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made a surprise return to the practice field on Friday, leaving his status for Sunday's game at Green Bay up in the air. Jones was in uniform with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief...
Citrus County Chronicle

Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London. Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

After Burrow says relax, Bengals pull off 2 wins in 5 days

CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati lost the first two games of the season, Joe Burrow told everyone to relax. The Bengals would turn it around, the star quarterback promised. Maybe feeding off the out-sized confidence of their leader, the Bengals reeled off two wins in the span of five...
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Dolphins' Tagovailoa has concussion, no timeline for return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf and underwent additional testing Friday. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. The team was waiting still for results from the MRI, which McDaniel said was done out of “extra precaution” on top of the CT scans and X-rays taken the night before.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Jays clinch wild-card spot on day off, will celebrate Friday

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays punched their postseason ticket without taking the field, so the celebration will wait until Friday night. The Blue Jays locked up an AL wild-card spot a night earlier when Baltimore lost 5-3 at Boston.
Citrus County Chronicle

Sampson strong again as Cubs beat Reds for 5th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs won their fifth straight, 6-1 over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Sampson (4-5) gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing....
CHICAGO, IL

