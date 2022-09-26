MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf and underwent additional testing Friday. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. The team was waiting still for results from the MRI, which McDaniel said was done out of “extra precaution” on top of the CT scans and X-rays taken the night before.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO