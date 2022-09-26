ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Edgewater replaces Seminole atop Sentinel Super 16 football rankings

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Senior quarterback Chase Carter has helped Edgewater get off to a undefeated start with quality wins in recent weeks against West Orange, Jones and Apopka. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Edgewater and Sanford Seminole swapped spots this week atop the Sentinel Super 16 high school football rankings.

The Eagles (5-0) are the Orlando area’s new No. 1 team after winning their fifth straight game. Seminole (4-1) dropped to No. 2 following its first road loss since 2015.

Edgewater stuffed the game-tying 2-point conversion attempt by No. 7 Apopka (2-2) late in the fourth quarter before senior running back Cedric Baxter Jr. broke loose for his third touchdown to secure a 28-19 win.

Chase Carter was 10-of-15 passing for 133 yards and one TD in the win.

Seminole’s 29-game road win streak came to an end with a 24-17 loss at defending large-class state champion Venice (2-2). The ‘Noles led 14-0 in the first half and gave up the decisive touchdown with just over two minutes to spare.

Seminole, the 2020 state champ, plays at Apopka in a Class 4M (Metro) District 2 game on Friday. The Blue Darters finished state runners-up in 2019 and 2021.

Other district matchups involving Super 16 teams include Edgewater at No. 10 Wekiva (2-3), No. 13 Hagerty (4-0) at No. 5 Winter Park (5-0) and No. 8 Ocoee (4-1) at No. 14 West Orange (2-3).

Lake Brantley (4-1) moved up three spots to No. 6 after holding off Wekiva for a 17-12 win . It’s the second top-10 triumph in as many weeks for the Patriots, who have won four in a row since blowing a second-half lead at No. 12 Oviedo (4-1) to open the season.

Lake Brantley won 22-21 vs. then-No. 6 Lake Mary (3-1) last Saturday. Lake Mary edged Oviedo 13-7 in overtime in Week 3.

“We’ve been grinding a lot since April,” Lake Brantley quarterback Braxton Woodson said. “This is really a good group of guys. We feel like a real brotherhood that would do anything for each other, so we come out here and lay it all on the line.”

The Super 16 rankings are made up of teams from Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Previous rankings and team records are included in parentheses.

Sentinel Super 16

1. (2) Edgewater (5-0): Won 28-19 vs. No. 7 Apopka (2-2).

2. (1) Seminole (4-1): Lost 24-17 at Venice (2-2).

3. Jones (2-2): Won 17-14 vs. No. 14 West Orange (2-3).

4. Osceola (2-2): Won 30-7 at Rockledge (4-1).

5. Winter Park (5-0): Won 37-10 at Evans (0-5).

6. (9) Lake Brantley (4-1): Won 17-12 vs. No. 10 Wekiva (2-3).

7. Apopka (2-2): Lost 28-19 at then-No. 2 Edgewater (5-0).

8. Ocoee (4-1): Won 47-12 vs. Freedom (2-3).

9. (6) Lake Minneola (4-1): Lost 39-26 vs. Daytona Beach Mainland (3-1).

10. Wekiva (2-3): Lost 17-12 at then-No. 9 Lake Brantley (4-1).

11. (12) Lake Mary (3-1): Off last week.

12. (13) Oviedo (4-1): Won 28-7 vs. then-No. 16 Timber Creek (2-3).

13. (15) Hagerty (4-0): Won 45-7 vs. East River (1-4).

14. West Orange (2-3): Lost 17-14 at No. 3 Jones (2-2).

15. (NR) DeLand (2-2): Won 44-20 at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-4).

16. (NR) Dr. Phillips (2-3): Won 34-24 at then-No. 11 Boone (3-2).

Next in line: No. 17 Boone (3-2), No. 18 Timber Creek (2-3), No. 19 Orange City University (3-2), No. 20 Lake Highland Prep (4-0).

Week 6 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 29

Mount Dora Christian (2-2) at The Master’s Academy (1-3), 7

Deltona Pine Ridge (0-5, 0-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (3-1, 0-0), 7#

Friday, Sept. 30

No. 1 Edgewater (5-0, 1-0) at No. 10 Wekiva (2-3, 0-0), 7

No. 2 Seminole (4-1, 1-0) at No. 7 Apopka (2-2, 0-0), 7

No. 13 Hagerty (4-0, 1-0) at No. 5 Winter Park (5-0, 1-0), 7#

No. 6 Lake Brantley (4-1, 1-0) at Evans (0-5, 0-1), 7

No. 8 Ocoee (4-1, 1-0) at No. 14 West Orange (2-3, 0-0), 7

Ocala West Port (3-2, 1-0) at No. 9 Lake Minneola (4-1, 1-0), 7

Jacksonville Mandarin (3-2) at No. 11 Lake Mary (3-1), 7

East River (2-3, 1-0) at No. 12 Oviedo (4-1, 0-0), 7

Port Orange Spruce Creek (1-3, 0-0) at No. 15 DeLand (2-2, 0-0), 7#

Lake Nona (2-2, 1-0) at Boone (3-2, 1-0), 7

Timber Creek (2-3, 0-1) at Colonial (0-4, 0-0), 7

Lake Highland Prep (4-0) at Bishop Moore (2-3), 7

Tohopekaliga (4-0, 1-0) at Celebration (0-5, 0-0), 7:30

Windermere High (2-2, 0-1) at Olympia (2-2, 0-1), 7

Lyman (3-2, 1-0) at Winter Springs (0-5, 0-1), 7

Oak Ridge (1-3, 0-0) at Freedom (2-3, 0-1), 7

Leesburg (1-4, 0-1) at Tavares (0-5, 0-0), 7

Orangewood Christian (0-4, 0-2) at Trinity Prep (0-5, 0-1), 7

Lake Buena Vista (0-5) at Horizon (4-0), 7

Foundation Academy (3-2) at Central Florida Christian (3-0), 7

Cornerstone Charter (1-3) at First Academy-Leesburg (0-5), 7#

Melbourne (3-2, 0-0) at Harmony (3-1, 0-0), 7

Ocala Forest (1-3, 0-0) at Groveland South Lake (0-5, 0-1), 7

River View Bell Creek (1-3) at Faith Christian (2-2), 7

Jacksonville Zarephath (1-4) at West Oaks (1-3), 6#

Legacy Charter (3-1) at Hollywood Avant Garde (3-1), 7

Deltona Trinity (1-3) at Jacksonville Eagle’s View (1-3), 7

Eustis (1-3) at The Villages (2-2), 7

Postponed

No. 4 Osceola (2-2, 0-0) at St. Cloud (3-2, 0-1), Monday, 6

Umatilla (2-2, 0-0) at Mount Dora (2-2, 0-0), Monday, 6

Clermont East Ridge (0-4) at Hudson Fivay (1-3), Monday, 6:30

Liberty (0-4, 0-1) at Gateway (1-2, 0-1), Monday, 7

Deltona (5-0, 0-0) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-4, 0-0), Monday, 7#

Orlando Christian Prep (2-3, 2-0) at The First Academy (4-0, 1-0), TBD

New Smyrna Beach (2-1, 0-0) at Orange City University (3-2, 0-0), TBD

Canceled

No. 3 Jones (2-2) at Bradenton IMG Academy (3-1)

#Home site: DeLand at Spec Martin Stadium; First Academy-Leesburg at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex; Mainland at Daytona Stadium; Seabreeze at Daytona Stadium; West Oaks at Northwest Recreation Complex, Apopka; Winter Park at Showalter Field.

Off this week: No. 16 Dr. Phillips (2-3), Cypress Creek (4-1), Lake Howell (3-2), Poinciana (3-2), Orlando University (1-4), Windermere Prep (4-1).

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

