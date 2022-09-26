Orange County leads warnings after 4 Central Florida restaurants shut down last week Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Four Central Florida restaurants shut down in the week of Sept. 18-24, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County

Chili Spot at S. Kirkman Road in Orlando shut down on Sept. 21. Officials found 44 violations, six of which were a high priority. Those violations included raw animal food not properly stored, roach activity and a sanitizer solution that exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

On Sept. 22, officials revisited the restaurant. They found 18 violations, none of which were a priority. They said a follow-up inspection was required.

Pearls Chinese Restaurant at 5438 Central Florida Parkway in Orlando shut down on Sept. 22. Inspectors found 10 violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included shell eggs stored at the wrong temperature, roach and rodent activity.

On Sept. 23, inspectors revisited the restaurant. They found eight violations and issued a time extension on the shell eggs not being stored properly. They said the restaurant met inspection standards.

Brevard County

Asian House Restaurant at 407 Cheney Highway in Titusville shut down on Sept. 21. Officials found 17 violations, four of which were a high priority. Those violations included raw shrimp cooked over cooked chicken, a bottle of cleaner next to batter on the cook line and rodent activity.

Inspectors revisited the restaurant on the same day. They found eight violations, none of which were a high priority. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Volusia County

Mediterranean Experience at 322 Seabreeze Blvd. in Daytona Beach shut down on Sept. 20. Officials found 21 violations, five of which were a high priority. Those violations include rodent activity, a stop-sale issued on packets of dressing and flying insects.

On Sept. 21, officials revisited the restaurant. They found nine violations, none of which were a high priority. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Complaints and warnings

Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 39.

Volusia County had 26, Brevard had 16, Seminole had 13, Lake had eight, and Osceola had seven. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

For a complete list of inspection results, go to OrlandoSentinel.com/inspections .

