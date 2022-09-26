Read full article on original website
morrisfocus.com
Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes Are Now Open; 30 Boxes in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY — These are the current locations of the Ballot Drop boxes located in Morris County. Additional locations may be added before the next election. You can deposit your ballot approximately 45 days prior to each election. All Ballot Drop boxes will be closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
morrisfocus.com
Morris County Surrogate Darling Named as COANJ Vice President
MORRIS COUNTY — Surrogate Heather J. Darling, Esq. was named Vice President of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ). After completing her term as Secretary of COANJ and Section Chief of the Surrogate’s, Surrogate Darling was nominated and elected to the new position by the organization and took the oath as Vice President at the Annual Conference held in Atlantic City.
morrisfocus.com
Public Service Awareness: Phone Scam
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has recently received multiple notifications from members of the public who have been targets of a phone scam. The phone calls are from the phone number 973-291-2679, and an individual identifying themselves as “Sgt. Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office”.
morrisfocus.com
Morris Sons of Italy Holds Its Annual Members Fall Picnic
PARSIPPANY — Morris County Sons of Italy – Lodge 2561 held its annual Members BBQ/Picnic this past Sunday, September 25 at Knoll Park in Lake Hiawatha. The Brownstone once again grilled and prepared an abundant amount of all the usual picnic favorites and fixings for the event, chicken, burgers, dogs, salads, snacks, and much more. No one in the group of approximately seventy plus attendees left hungry! As a plus, it turned out to be a gorgeous, comfortable fall day despite the predicted threat of rain, and everyone had a great time getting together with new and old friends, either playing bocci or just enjoying each other’s company. The event is annually offered as a courtesy to all the Lodge’s members, their families and guests, and potential new members.
