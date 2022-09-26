PARSIPPANY — Morris County Sons of Italy – Lodge 2561 held its annual Members BBQ/Picnic this past Sunday, September 25 at Knoll Park in Lake Hiawatha. The Brownstone once again grilled and prepared an abundant amount of all the usual picnic favorites and fixings for the event, chicken, burgers, dogs, salads, snacks, and much more. No one in the group of approximately seventy plus attendees left hungry! As a plus, it turned out to be a gorgeous, comfortable fall day despite the predicted threat of rain, and everyone had a great time getting together with new and old friends, either playing bocci or just enjoying each other’s company. The event is annually offered as a courtesy to all the Lodge’s members, their families and guests, and potential new members.

