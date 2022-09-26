Overlooking the sheen off of the Maumee River as the water connected with itself at the bottom of Providence Metropark’s dam, Emilee Harrwaldt sat peacefully three fourths into her class’s field trip sketching a map for her water-quality research station. “It’s just fun to see new things and learn about new stuff,” Emilee, 13, said Friday while she and 114 seventh-grade classmates at Otsego Junior High School explored the river’s sun-splashed banks. They were there to participate in the Toledo Area Metropolitan Council of Governments’ 33rd annual Student Watershed Watch, which involves 12 different schools ranging from Toledo to Pemberville and cycles students through six different stations. “I couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Molly Duhamel, Otsego’s seventh-grade science teacher, who was thrilled to get some hands-on experience for her students.

