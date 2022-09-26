If there was any doubt that the MCU is hitting a low point at this time, then this episode of She-Hulk should make that fairly clear since the show has gone full-blown huggy-feely in a way that a lot of people might like, but others might be getting frustrated with. About the only saving grace for this episode is the fact that the man that Jen met, Josh, does eventually turn out to be less than she wanted, which is bound to shatter her sense of self-worth once again and maybe remind her that she’s a lot better off as She-Hulk than she as Jen. But for the sake of this episode, it would appear that Emil Blonsky is still on the level as he’s set up his own retreat and invited some rather interesting characters to partake of his type of therapy. When Jen is called up by the man in charge of Emil’s ankle inhibitor, she’s reminded once again that her role as She-Hulk is valued no matter how much she considers it to be a pain in the neck. Before she’s called up, however, she does manage to go on a few dates with Josh, which eventually result in him spending the night at her place. Unfortunately, three days later, he hasn’t called her, and she’s doing everything she can to not appear desperate by texting him back over and over. Ah yes, the problems of a superhero…in some way.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO