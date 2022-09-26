Read full article on original website
DeWanda Wise Is Confirmed To Star In Chris Pine’s Poolman
DeWanda Wise is going from crazed dinosaurs to a chilling mystery directed by Chris Pine. The actress was one of the bright spots of Jurassic World: Dominion, where she portrayed a fearless air pirate named Kayla Watts. Now, Wise gets to show off more of her acting chops in a different kind of project, a mystery-comedy called Poolman, which Deadline reports as a mix of Big Lebowski and La La Land. Wise’s character is currently unknown. She joins a star-studded cast that includes Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Ariana DeBose, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Below is the official synopsis of the film:
Will Taika Waititi Direct Thor 5?
The Thor franchise is in an exciting position right now. When the character was introduced back in 2011, Thor was a relatively severe God, with most of the jokes coming from him being a fish out of water. Thor’s character remained relatively the same until Thor: Ragnorok arrived. It was noticeable that the world within the Thor universe was sillier and comedic more often than not. This wasn’t a welcomed change to many of the fans who grew up with the character through comics and the MCU. Still, Thor: Ragnarok garnered a robust $854 million worldwide. Thus it meant that Taika Waititi was doing something right. At least it seemed that way. Taika Waititi’s unique sense of humor has made What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, or Reservation Dogs special efforts from the Academy Award-winning filmmaker.
Meet The Cast Of “Secret Headquarters”
A new superhero movie that recently premiered on Paramount+ aimed to provide audiences with a hiatus from the duopoly of the MCU and the DCEU. Titled Secret Headquarters, the film was directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Joost and Schulman previously worked on Catfish, Paranormal Activities 3 and 4, and Nerve. The movie was co-written with prominent Hollywood screenwriter Christopher Yost, who knows his way around superhero films with movies like Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: The Dark World, and The Mandalorian under his belt.
Wait, Now Hugh Jackman is Coming Back as Wolverine?
This is why it’s tough to believe an actor when they say that they’re done. Well, that and the fact that Cameron Diaz made a return after she’d stated that she was retired. It might not be a serious breach of trust on the part of the actors involved, but it could be seen as kind of confusing since Hugh Jackman made a rather convincing ending in Logan. Despite Ryan Reynolds jabbering on about a Wolverine/Deadpool movie and the idea that fans might like it, trying to reason how this is going to happen is kind of confusing until one recalls that messing with timelines is now standard practice in the movies or rather, it has been for a while since trying to keep things the way they’ve been for so long isn’t really the norm any longer. It’s tough to say that it’s not exciting at all to think about Jackman returning, at least for one more movie, but believing that he’s going to stick around for any longer than that is a bit naive. The guy has been playing the role for two decades. It’s simpler to think that he’s coming back because it makes sense to do so at this time. At this time, it feels that a lot of people will be glad to see him, but as it’s already been noted, fans always want more.
Who is Robbie Arnett?
Robbie Arnett may not have been a famous name a few years ago, but since the pandemic, the musician has married Elizabeth Olsen, the MCU’s favorite witch, and gained some notoriety outside of his regular ventures with music. Robbie Arnett may share a last name with famed comedic actor and Lego Master host Will Arnett, but before Elizabeth Olsen, the musician had no connection to Hollywood. Below, we’ve detailed what you may not know about Robbie Arnett, such as his band, his sudden marriage to actress Elizabeth Olsen, and more from the musician.
Movie Review: Skyfall
Despite being released back in 2012, there are plenty of people who are still getting into the James Bond franchise at this time, and Skyfall is just one of the many titles that a lot of superfans would suggest they watch. There are those who would say that at one point, the storylines tend to blur into one another since the gist of it is that James Bond gets the girl, saves the day, and eliminates the bad guy. Hey, it’s a common trope among action movies, and Bond is one of those that helped to revolutionize the idea. After all, Bond has been one of the biggest names in action for so long that one could be forgiven for the idea that he inspired a great deal of the movies that have come along since his inception. There are many different ways to pick apart every Bond movie, but to do so would be to incur the ire of those who have been watching the movies from the Sean Connery days up until the present. But still, sometimes, one can’t help but pick at certain points within a franchise since it brings a sense of equality to the movies.
House of the Dragon: Who are the New Character Recast and Additions?
As the first season repositions itself for the start of the greatest battles in all of Westeros, the season’s last episode saw a time jump of 10 years. So while viewers may have become attached to some of the characters from the first five episodes, the show must go on.
Miles Teller Explains What Made Whiplash A Really Great Movie
Miles Teller has come a long way since his first role as Jason in Rabbit Hole. Currently, the actor is on top of the world as Top Gun: Maverick, where Teller plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, is the top-grossing film of 2022, garnering a staggering $1.454 billion worldwide. In a world when The Batman has his first solo feature since The Dark Knight Rises (which came out in 2012), Marvel returns with two powerhouse films: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955.8 million) and Thor: Love and Thunder ($759 million), Maverick managed to beat every popular superhero on the market and unless Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or Avatar: Way of the Water blows the box office numbers past Top Gun: Maverick, then the Tom Cruise sequel will likely take the crown for the biggest film of 2022.
Gracie Dizenny Speaks On The Importance of Diversity and Complex Female Characters On First Kill
Gracie Dzienny came from a rich television background before starring in the Netflix exclusive, First Kill. The actress got started on the Nickelodeon series Supah Ninjas, which surprisingly isn’t about a couple of ninjas from the hood. The kid’s show ran for two seasons, following three high school students – Mike Fukanaga, Owen Reynolds, and Amanda Mckay – who turn into vigilante ninjas after the death of Mike’s grandfather. Once the show was canceled, that didn’t stop Dzienny’s acting career as the actress appeared in the ABC Family drama Chasing Life as the love interest of Brenna. Two years later, Dzienny made a splash on another drama series, Zoo, and then dived into the world of superheroes with Jupiter’s Legacy. The actress also rubbed elbows with feature films as she co-starred as Tina Lark in Bumblebee; The Transformers spin-off had a stacked cast that included John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Martin Short, Angela Bassett, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
What if Ivan Vanko Had Won?
Quite often, the MCU comes under fire for one thing or another when it comes down to their storytelling methods. One of the more irritating aspects seen over the years is the lack of development that some of their characters receive. One could chalk this up to the idea that they might be seeing what works and what doesn’t, but along the way, it still feels as though a few characters have suffered needlessly for no reason when it comes to development and overall effectiveness. This has been happening since Iron Man first came out, and the Iron Man movies started, in the MCU, with the trend of using a villain once before tossing them to the side. The excuse of wanting to differentiate themselves from the comic books that inspired the MCU is all well and good, but by eliminating the villains that have caused the heroes so many problems over the years, the MCU is doing its characters a huge disservice. One villain that comes to mind is Ivan Vanko, or Whiplash, who was the main villain in Iron Man 2 but was taken out by Iron Man and War Machine before the end of the movie.
5 of The Most Self-Centered Marvel Superheroes
Heroes aren’t always the nicest guys, no matter that they strive to do the most good they can for everyone. Some of them are quite arrogant and believe themselves to be the better of those around them and even go so far as to build themselves up in ways that add to their conceit and give them a reputation for being among the most selfish individuals in the world. Villains get away with this quite often since people tend to expect this from them, but when this type of behavior is displayed by heroes, it’s considered to be against type more often than not since a lot of people don’t believe that heroes should act like this. The paragons of virtue that people want to idolize and look up to aren’t supposed to be capable of alienating others in such a convincing fashion. But it does happen a little more often than people think, and when it does, some people kind of gloss over the fact and make allowances for it.
The Rings of Power: Interesting Character Build-Up So Far
Things are beginning to take shape with Amazon Prime’s fantasy series, The Rings of Power. Fans of the series have had to wait to see how the story evolves, and it’s safe to say that episode 5 was an excellent place to start. If you’re a fan of J. R. R. Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings movies, then you know it takes time for the plot to thicken.
Casting a Soul Calibur Movie
Talking to anyone, or trying to, about SoulCalibur is bound to earn a confused look as many people don’t know enough about this fighting game to care or even realize how great the story could be if the right director could grab hold of it and run with the original tale. The original story, Soul Blade, features several core characters that would hopefully be included in the initial movie if more than one managed to be made. As a series, it might even be fun since there’s a lot to this story and a lot of room to add on if the desire ever arose to see more. This story has gained a lot more traction overseas than in America, but it has also run afoul of the same problem that many video games have. It’s added in several other characters over the course of its existence, as it’s included characters from Tekken, Star Wars, and even The Witcher. But casting would likely be a bit of an issue since there are plenty of talented individuals that could fit the bill for several roles.
Ezra Miller Filmography
Like Johnny Depp or Michael B. Jordan, who can play many different and unique roles that help pinpoint the actor in the creative space, Ezra Miller has had nearly nothing but extensive roles in big-name franchises across various companies. From a Harry Potter spinoff to the extremely highly anticipated The Flash film, Ezra Miller has been attached to some of the largest and expanding names and franchises in Hollywood, but that has been expected to come to a stop should toa ctor negatively appear in the spotlight soon. Below, we’ve detailed Ezra Miller, their various appearances across different forms of media and performing arts, and more, but more specifically, the filmography of Ezra Miller.
She-Hulk: The Retreat-Recap
If there was any doubt that the MCU is hitting a low point at this time, then this episode of She-Hulk should make that fairly clear since the show has gone full-blown huggy-feely in a way that a lot of people might like, but others might be getting frustrated with. About the only saving grace for this episode is the fact that the man that Jen met, Josh, does eventually turn out to be less than she wanted, which is bound to shatter her sense of self-worth once again and maybe remind her that she’s a lot better off as She-Hulk than she as Jen. But for the sake of this episode, it would appear that Emil Blonsky is still on the level as he’s set up his own retreat and invited some rather interesting characters to partake of his type of therapy. When Jen is called up by the man in charge of Emil’s ankle inhibitor, she’s reminded once again that her role as She-Hulk is valued no matter how much she considers it to be a pain in the neck. Before she’s called up, however, she does manage to go on a few dates with Josh, which eventually result in him spending the night at her place. Unfortunately, three days later, he hasn’t called her, and she’s doing everything she can to not appear desperate by texting him back over and over. Ah yes, the problems of a superhero…in some way.
Wanda Could Still Be Alive in the MCU
One thing that people should continue to keep in mind is that if one doesn’t actually witness the death of a character on screen, then there’s always a shadow of a doubt that they might still be alive. Movie magic can accomplish a lot, and so can the desire to keep using a character that hasn’t been completely developed yet. Some might think that the Scarlet Witch has been fleshed out completely and there’s not much left to tell, but the truth is that her exploits in the Marvel Universe are legendary and still haven’t been explored fully. Plus, if Kevin Feige is going to hint at the possibility that she might be able to come back, then there’s a good chance that the collapse of the tower at Wundagore wasn’t the end of this character. The red flash that was seen before the tower’s collapse could have meant a lot of things, but if rumors are flying, it would likely mean that Wanda isn’t gone and that she could pop up somewhere else down the line. But the question now is: will she be a villain, or will she do an about-face at some point?
Andor: Aldhani-Recap
It wasn’t too surprising to see the first three episodes of Andor released all at once, but the fourth episode has pushed things ahead in a way that makes the first three feel like a long intro that kicked into high gear at the end of episode three. Seeing where Cassian came from, how his childhood was spent, in part, and what changed everything was interesting, but learning how he was drawn into the Rebellion is kind of intriguing as it makes a lot of sense considering that Cassian is a person who doesn’t place a lot of trust in others. So far this story also shows that the Rebellion is not the upright and shining example of peace in the galaxy since it’s being built on a great deal of suspicion and struggle that makes it clear that the fledgling resistance isn’t going nearly as well as it could be. It’s funny how the Rebellion was shown as the side of good and righteousness at the beginning of the franchise, but few people ever saw the darker side of the resistance.
Movie Review: Sweet Girl
Action movies are always bound to stick around since the fanbase that enjoys this genre is always on the lookout for the next big thing, or sometimes, just whatever can get them by. Since he started in the business, Jason Momoa has become a huge name that a lot of people look forward to seeing. The thing about this, however, is that as much of a blockbuster star as he is, it’s certain that he’s going to show up in smaller movies that may or may not be the same caliber as something along the lines of Aquaman or other action movies that he’s starred in. Sweet Girl is one of the movies he’s starred in that isn’t exactly a blockbuster but is still a lot of fun to watch since it shows him as the family man once again, but also as someone that knows how to survive and how to really hurt people when he’s motivated to do so. He’s the kind of father figure you’d like to have simply because he could take care of his family without the need for bravado.
Namor vs. Mr. Fantastic: Who Wins?
Fights between Marvel characters are usually fun to gauge since they end up pitting some of the more powerful and crafty characters against one another in bouts that might have already happened in the comics, but they never came to a conclusion. Two individuals that are hard to downplay are Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, and Namor the Submariner. Both men have a few things in common, but one thing that’s made them fight each other tooth and nail, or rather one woman, is Susan Storm since she’s married to Reed but has had a dalliance with Namor in the past. It’s tough to say that she didn’t have a reason since Reed isn’t the easiest guy to get along with, but staying with her husband is probably wise since Namor is a dictator and tyrant that’s insanely egocentric and doesn’t have a great track record of keeping his temper in check. When it comes to a fight between these two, though, there is an advantage to either side, so it’s kind of a tough call to say who wins.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Has a Great Cast Lined Up
It doesn’t feel as though there’s a lot of buzz about The Witcher: Blood Origin at this time, but there could be plenty of hype coming since it’s going to be released on Netflix this coming December. It’s also looking as though this show is going to be featuring several great actors, but sadly one of them won’t be Henry Cavill since this series is set 1,200 years before the original show, meaning that the fans will get to see the beginning of the Witcher’s, and the Conjunction of the Spheres, which has been discussed in the show at this point. Learning how the Witcher’s first came to be and how their role became such a hated one in the story is going to be interesting, to be certain, especially since in the current story, this sect has already lost a good number of their people and have been fighting for quite a while. It does feel as though people are going to need to be led into this story since, while it does belong to the Witcher storyline, it’s going further back than any story has up to this point.
