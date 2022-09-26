Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
yankodesign.com
These 3D printed clutch bags inspired by kelp look like treasures born of the sea
Humans have proven to be creative and imaginative creatures, producing ideas and designs that can blow minds and inspire spirits. Despite all our advancements and achievements, however, we still can’t hold a candle to Mother Nature’s designs. We can try to approximate those designs, though, or at least utilize naturally-occurring patterns to inspire our own works. These mini clutch bags, for example, are evidently inspired by organic patterns and structures, like something from underwater flora and fauna. Such designs are extremely difficult and expensive to produce using traditional methods. Ironically, it is more expensive and more wasteful if complicated designs like these are produced in small amounts. These kelp-inspired fashion accessories, however, are not only intricate but also sustainable, and they are made possible using yet another marvel of human ingenuity, the 3D printer.
Brazen thieves CUT security wires off designer goods and walk out with a laundry hamper full of handbags and shoes at a Ross store in Arizona
Brazen thieves were caught cutting security wires off designer handbags and walking out with a basket of shoes from an Arizona Ross store. A video - posted by PPV-Tahoe on Instagram - showed an unidentified man and woman stealing a load of designer purses and a basket full of shoes.
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25
"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish. And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11
As the temperatures drop and leaves fall, all we can think about is stocking up on everything cozy. It's best to start refreshing your fall wardrobe with lots of snuggly, warm, and comfy clothes and blankets now — before it gets too cold — and we're here to help.
The Series X Gorilla mechanical watch adds power and wisdom to your style
Look cool when you wear the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla. This cyberpunk mechanical watch flaunts a hollow design, displaying the spinning gears and springs. You don’t wear a watch to tell the time—your phone can do that. No, now more than ever, mechanical watches serve as jewelry.
KSN.com
In the Vault: Fall Apparel Part 2
We had a chance to see all of the array of fall colors on display at Aspen Boutique when they showed us three different outfits they are selling at their store for this season. They showed us a business look that would be great for a meeting or for something...
ASICS' latest running shoes are inspired by the Japanese phrase "shinrin-yoku"
The NATURE BATHING Collection features ASICS’ most popular running shoes turned into road/trail hybrids
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
This electric catamaran erases limits of imagination: offers safe, livable home on land and water
How often have your camping adventures halted at the shoreline just because your camper was not amphibious? Considerable options combining the benefits of boat and camper have hit the markets before and now Caracat – a smart, safe, environmentally-friendly camper/boat combo – has made to the fore, challenging the best options with the freedom of use on land, sea and lake.
Tech round up: Canyon Inflite, De Marchi Selle Royal-Alan replica jersey, Silca eco cleaning range and Pink collection and Scott La Mokka commuter helmet
A cross bike, a retro wool jersey, a spa treatment for your bike and a hi-tech helmet made for the urban jungle
10 best slippers for men that’ll put you in your comfort zone
There’s nothing more comforting when chilly weather hits than sliding your toes into a soft pair of slippers. What could be better than feeling well-supported during a day of working from your kitchen-table-come-office? Or being snugly wrapped up ahead of watching a film on a dark, cold evening? In fact, with the aforementioned boom in home working, the slipper universe has widened to include a whole host of different designs that stretch beyond the grandad-style slip-on – in 2022, there are slides and house shoes to be considered as well as more traditional options.So there’s no better time than now...
A sen-sea-tional staycation! DIY designers transform an old trawler, abandoned barge and oil rig escape capsule into VERY quirky accommodation
A DIY enthusiast and his business partner have turned rusty items from the sea into stunning and unique glamping accommodation. Stuart Snape, 40, and Paul Crossen, 46, both from Lancashire, have done up a trawler from the from the sea floor and an old barge that was rusting away. They've...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 essentials to create the best camp kitchen ever
The right outdoor cooking tools from GSI, Yeti, Coleman, Weber, and more help to set up your best camp kitchen yet.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Collection of Dinky Toys sells for an eye-watering £350,000
A collection of model Dinky Toys cars accumulated over 35 years have been sold for a staggering £350,000. The rare set of around 1,600 figures toy vehicles had been amassed by Dutch collector Robert van der Hoort, who started buying the toys in 1985. It was made up predominantly...
6 best all-terrain strollers for making off-road adventures a walk in the park
Whether you’re an outdoorsy family, ready for adventure, or just need something that can handle the daily dog walk – we’ve tracked down the best all-terrain pushchairs for woodland walks and sandy strolls.As the name suggests, an all-terrain buggy will handle rough routes – whether that’s inner-city bumpy pavements, muddy country dirt tracks, or even snow. However, this comes at a price, and most of these models will take up more room and be heavier than those with more limited functionality.Generally speaking, the bigger the tire, the smoother the ride. Four-wheel models offer better stability (important if your dog tends...
CARS・
The REI Co-op Wonderland X is a car camper’s dream tent
Looking for the ultimate car camping tent? Here’s a super-durable and totally customizable tent and shelter that’s perfect for groups.
CARS・
Vogue
A Lifelong Vintage Obsessive’s Guide To Charity Shopping
When you’re planning out a concerted second-hand session, consider what you’re looking for. If you want a high concentration of designer or vintage goods, it’s better to head for affluent areas or specialist branches. The downside is that they know the value of what they’re selling, so the prices will be higher. If you’re keen for a complete surprise that could involve walking away empty-handed or with an armful of bargains, you’ll probably have more luck outside of urban regions, or with smaller, independent charity shops where they put out most of what’s donated. A charity shop is always about the luck of the rummage, but a TRAID, a British Heart Foundation, and a local chain (eg for an animal charity or social enterprise) will all yield different kinds of stock.
3DPrint.com
HP Powers World’s First 3D Printed Mountain Climbing Shoes from ATHOS
Last year, Barcelona-based apparel startup ATHOS announced that it had developed a design for customized mountain climbing footwear, 3D printed from TPU. ATHOS is now announcing that its vision has become a reality, thanks to 3D printing service bureau Sculpteo, as well as HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology.
Parade
Stanley’s Fan-favorite Adventure Tumbler Is Available in a Brand New Version, and We’ve Got All the Restock Details!
Staying hydrated is so important for our health, and as we're about to enter cold and flu season, it's even more important to keep our fluids up. This requires having water handy when we're traveling or out and about. Fans of Stanley found this easy to do with their popular 40-ounce Adventure Tumbler, dubbed "the Quencher." So much so, in fact, that the tumbler often sells out within hours (or even minutes!) of restocks. There are even fan blogs that give out secret access codes because they are so popular. Needless to say, the tumbler is hard to come by and typically has a long waitlist.
This Special Edition Basecamp is Brought to Market by Airstream and REI
Camping is one of the first excursions the general population flocks to in times of good weather. What better way to experience the outdoors than to bring a recreational vehicle or travel trailer? This particular trailer by Basecamp is the brainchild of REI Co-op and Airstream. The collaboration took an already excellent product from Airstream. It kicked it up a few notches to utilize it for outdoor, off-grid living, starting with bringing the outdoor views inside.
Comments / 0