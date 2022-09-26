Read full article on original website
Stop by MOH homecoming this Friday
Don’t forget to stop by the MoH during Homecoming this Friday, September 30th. We will be hosting all day long and will have snacks and lots of Claremore High School memorabilia on display. We have almost every yearbook online for your viewing, as well as originals for each year. If you haven’t stopped by lately – we have so many new exhibits that will take you down memory lane. Stop by after the assembly or parade and bring some classmates with you!
Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66. When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years. Bill Biard is the current...
This Saturday is The Bison – LIVE at ZipperQ!
The moment is almost here. This Saturday is The Bison – LIVE at ZipperQ! We play our first full band show while raising money for a great cause! Come join us in Claremore for $10 BBQ tasting kits, drinks, free games, and more! You don’t want to miss this wonderful community event. 3PM-7PM.
Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale
The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
Remembering Teresa Lynn Mott
Teresa Lynn Mott was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on March 8, 1966. She was a miracle baby weighing in at just under 4lbs to parents Thomas and Linda McCormick. Teresa grew up with her sister Angie Brashier, in Muskogee ,Oklahoma where she later went to school to be a certified medical assistant.
Remembering Charles Franklin Woody
Charles passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was 86. Born August 4, 1936 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Olgie and Julia Izzabelle (Bentley) Woody, Charles attended Sequoyah Schools, graduating with the class of 1954. He enlisted with the US Army in 1956 and proudly served his country. Donny Dennis, a lifelong friend, introduced Charles to Shirley Ann Chambers, the rest is history, they were married on March 30, 1956 and made Claremore their home through the years.
Remembering John Malcom (Jack) Allton
John Malcolm (Jack) Allton, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in his home with family at his side. John was born April 7, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joe and Geri Allton. The family moved to Claremore in 1951. They then moved to Bartlesville in 1955, where John attended school from 3rd grade through high school. He graduated from College High School in 1966.
