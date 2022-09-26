Don’t forget to stop by the MoH during Homecoming this Friday, September 30th. We will be hosting all day long and will have snacks and lots of Claremore High School memorabilia on display. We have almost every yearbook online for your viewing, as well as originals for each year. If you haven’t stopped by lately – we have so many new exhibits that will take you down memory lane. Stop by after the assembly or parade and bring some classmates with you!

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO