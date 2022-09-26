Read full article on original website
Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska
We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
Fight breaks out between basketball players following team's defeat
Two basketball players from Mali got in a fight in the mixed zone following the team’s defeat against Serbia at the Women’s World Cup.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Brittney Griner's former college coach Kim Mulkey faces criticism over refusal to comment on basketball star's detainment in Russia
Kim Mulkey, who coached Brittney Griner for four years at Baylor University, is facing criticism over her refusal to comment on her former player's detainment in Russia at a media conference earlier this week.
Top in-state basketball target sets commitment date, announcement plans
The four-star prospect is down to three schools, including South Carolina.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Dawn Staley Addresses Controversial Game Cancelation Decision
South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley defended her decision to cancel its scheduled season-opener against BYU following an alleged incident at a Cougars volleyball game. Rachel Richardson, the only Black player on Duke's volleyball team, accused a BYU fan of yelling racial slurs at her. BYU rescinded its...
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
Iowa commit, nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor announced as All-American
Kadyn Proctor, 247Sports' No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and officially announced as an All-American and part of the game during the Road to the Dome series. Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk in Iowa, is one of the...
2025 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery impressed with two SEC schools as visits pick up
Findlay (Ohio) four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery spoke with On3 about two SEC schools he's interested in, as well as his visit schedule. He is a top-50 prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.
David Stone, 5-star defensive lineman, stunned by David Hicks commitment; High on Oklahoma, intrigued by Texas AM
Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) five-star defensive lineman David Stone is back home in Oklahoma waiting out Hurricane Ian as it reaches Florida. So, while he's concerned about those back at school he also has some time to reflect and check out the latest recruiting news. >>> ...
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
Deion Sanders talks potential Jackson State move to FBS
Deion Sanders says he'd like for Jackson State to jump to the next level 'when we're ready." The post Deion Sanders talks potential Jackson State move to FBS appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba turns focus to a small group of schools
Saint Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba told On3 that he is focusing on four schools in his recruitment. The talented pass rusher is a top-25 overall prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus.
