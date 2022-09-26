ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer

As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Dawn Staley Addresses Controversial Game Cancelation Decision

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley defended her decision to cancel its scheduled season-opener against BYU following an alleged incident at a Cougars volleyball game. Rachel Richardson, the only Black player on Duke's volleyball team, accused a BYU fan of yelling racial slurs at her. BYU rescinded its...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

247Sports

