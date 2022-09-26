The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny was the hottest running back during the Fantasy football playoffs last year, but he hasn't recaptured that same form this year. With Russell Wilson out of town, teams are loading the box against Seattle and Penny has yet to top 66 yards in a game. Still, he's looking appealing for Week 4 Fantasy football lineups against the Lions' porous run defense. No team has allowed more Fantasy points to opposing backs than Detroit, which automatically boosts Penny up the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. Where should every player be in the Week 4 Fantasy football RB rankings? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO