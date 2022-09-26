ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Education
thefamuanonline.com

New Black-owned eatery opens in mall

Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Motorcycle rider dies in Taylor County crash Sunday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed following a crash on Beach Road in Taylor County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident around 4:20 p.m near the intersection of Beach Road and Cedar Island Road. A truck hauling a trailer reportedly was slowing to turn when the motorcycle collided with the back of the trailer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

Cairo resident gets 30-year meth distribution sentence

ALBANY — A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring has been sentenced to prison after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones, aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
CAIRO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
greenepublishing.com

Murder suspect turns himself in

After a suspected Aug. 6 argument between an uncle and his nephew that resulted in the fatal shooting of the uncle, Gregory Williams, of Madison, the Madison Police Department (MPD) reports that the suspect has turned himself in. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Chief Reggie Alexander received a call from Kendrick...
MADISON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy