Stoughton, WI

Dar Williams writing workshop, concert at opera house Oct. 8-9

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dar Williams will be pulling double duty at the Stoughton Opera House this weekend, with a concert Saturday night and a songwriters’ workshop on Sunday afternoon. Williams’s lyrics contain bouquets of optimism, delivered on melodies alternating between beguiling lightness and understated gravity. She strongly believes that all...
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
‘Mind Over Matter’ workshops start Oct. 13

Did you know that more than half of women over age 50 experience issues with bladder or bowel control? These problems can be slightly bothersome or totally debilitating. For some women, the chance of embarrassment keeps them from enjoying many activities and can take control of their life. A class...
Free breathing class set for Oct. 11

This class is an introduction to Centric 6, the correct sequence of six steps that activate your main. breathing structures. Proper breathing will improve digestion, reduce incontinence, flatten your belly, and increase stamina and endurance in all your sports and life activities. Participants lie on a mat but you can...
Moen installed as Covenant Lutheran Church pastor

Covenant Lutheran Church of Stoughton has extended a “call” to Pastor Wendy Moen to be its senior pastor. Moen was installed at the church, located at 1525 N. Van Buren St., during the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Sept. 25. Born and raised in rural Iowa, Moen...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Curtis Loew!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a rather large lap dog with loads of puppy energy and love to give, this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may be the one for you!. Curtis Loew is an 8-month-old labrador/retriever mixed breed pup who would love to get to know you!
New group hopes to spur downtown Stoughton business

A new group has been formed to help revitalize and enhance Stoughton’s downtown and its businesses, with an initial meeting this week attended by more than 30 downtown business owners. The Stoughton Downtown Merchants Association (SDMA) is a non-profit group whose mission is to support the promotion and vitality...
West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
Pagenkopf Funeral Home moves to new location in Summit

OCONOMOWOC — Pagenkopf Funeral Home has been at its existing facility in Oconomowoc since 1967 when Kevin Pagenkopf’s grandparents built it. His great-grandparents started the funeral home in 1913 in the Town of Ashippun. Now the funeral home has moved into a bigger location in Summit at 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane. There will be an open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
