Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Dar Williams writing workshop, concert at opera house Oct. 8-9
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dar Williams will be pulling double duty at the Stoughton Opera House this weekend, with a concert Saturday night and a songwriters’ workshop on Sunday afternoon. Williams’s lyrics contain bouquets of optimism, delivered on melodies alternating between beguiling lightness and understated gravity. She strongly believes that all...
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
stoughtonnews.com
‘Mind Over Matter’ workshops start Oct. 13
Did you know that more than half of women over age 50 experience issues with bladder or bowel control? These problems can be slightly bothersome or totally debilitating. For some women, the chance of embarrassment keeps them from enjoying many activities and can take control of their life. A class...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stoughtonnews.com
Free breathing class set for Oct. 11
This class is an introduction to Centric 6, the correct sequence of six steps that activate your main. breathing structures. Proper breathing will improve digestion, reduce incontinence, flatten your belly, and increase stamina and endurance in all your sports and life activities. Participants lie on a mat but you can...
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
stoughtonnews.com
Moen installed as Covenant Lutheran Church pastor
Covenant Lutheran Church of Stoughton has extended a “call” to Pastor Wendy Moen to be its senior pastor. Moen was installed at the church, located at 1525 N. Van Buren St., during the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Sept. 25. Born and raised in rural Iowa, Moen...
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Channel 3000
Traveler Throwback Thursday: Retired farmer makes the world more livable
BELLEVILLE, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits a retired farmer near Belleville who was doing his part to make the world a little bit more livable. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Curtis Loew!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a rather large lap dog with loads of puppy energy and love to give, this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may be the one for you!. Curtis Loew is an 8-month-old labrador/retriever mixed breed pup who would love to get to know you!
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stoughtonnews.com
New group hopes to spur downtown Stoughton business
A new group has been formed to help revitalize and enhance Stoughton’s downtown and its businesses, with an initial meeting this week attended by more than 30 downtown business owners. The Stoughton Downtown Merchants Association (SDMA) is a non-profit group whose mission is to support the promotion and vitality...
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie. The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs. “Today commemorates the start of the construction of a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pagenkopf Funeral Home moves to new location in Summit
OCONOMOWOC — Pagenkopf Funeral Home has been at its existing facility in Oconomowoc since 1967 when Kevin Pagenkopf’s grandparents built it. His great-grandparents started the funeral home in 1913 in the Town of Ashippun. Now the funeral home has moved into a bigger location in Summit at 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane. There will be an open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon
BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
Firefighters called to fraternity house for fire pit still smoldering on deck
The Madison Fire Department says a fraternity house downtown was damaged after an unattended fire pit continued to burn.
'Miraculous recovery' of Menomonee Falls woman struck by car after fireworks
Emily Grace Reimers and her brother Benjamin were hit by an out-of-control vehicle after the July 3 fireworks show. Benjamin did not survive.
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
Comments / 0