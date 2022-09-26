ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
The Spun

Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'

Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Buccaneers#Texans#American Football#The Georgia Tech Job#Espn#Oklahoma State#Acc
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Josh Allen News

During this past Sunday's early afternoon slate of games, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was flagged for ripping off Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins' helmet. It was a surprising display of emotion from the MVP-caliber quarterback. While on the Kyle Brandt's Basement podcast this week, Allen was asked about...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush, Wife Announce Big Personal News

This September will go down as a month that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush will never forget. On the field, Rush is having a lot of success as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys. He has a 2-0 record this year with wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Megan Rapinoe News

Legendary United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is furious with Brittney Griner's former college coach, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor, is now the head coach at LSU. She refused to answer a question about Griner's Russian detainment at her media days press conference. Rapinoe, who's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
619K+
Followers
77K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy