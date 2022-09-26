ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

WANE-TV

Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Indiana State Police confirms shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer near Rockne Drive and Madison Street. Both officer and suspect fired shots. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 is working to learn if the suspect fled or was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Charges filed in murder of Christopher Yakim on S. Michigan Street

A man has been charged in the murder of Christopher Yakim on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Jerrod Sanders has been charged with murder and a firearm sentencing enhancement. On Wednesday, South Bend Police responded to the 2000 block of S. Michigan Street and spoke with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
Goshen, IN
City
Bethany, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Goshen, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes

Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school's parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Buchanan Schools investigate fourth threat in 12 days

BUCHANAN, Mich. - Buchanan Community Schools is investigating another threat discovered at the high school on Monday. This threat marks four threats in 12 days within the corporation. On Monday, a note was found in a restroom stall along with comments on that same stall's walls, reports said. Police spent...
BUCHANAN, MI
WNDU

Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East

A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County postcards omit in-person early voting locations

The Elkhart County Election Board sent postcard notices to all residents in the county with important election information, but was missing the locations of early in-person voting. The postcard has the Vote Center locations for Election Day, the early in-person dates and times and the Election Board's contact info for...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Water response fair to be held in Benton Harbor October 6

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A water response resource fair will be held in Benton Harbor on October 6 for residents to learn how to reduce or eliminate lead in their homes, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The fair will be held from 4 to 6...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for missing 6-year-old

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in the 100 block of S. 7th St. The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a glue and gray T-shirt and is carrying a black and orange backpack.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka City Hall moves to newly renovated location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Twenty million dollars and 100,000 square feet to work with has turned what used to be a ‘fortress looking call center’ into an efficient, spacious, and advanced city hub in the heart of downtown Mishawaka. “After a couple years of planning and design and construction,...
MISHAWAKA, IN

