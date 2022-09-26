A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO