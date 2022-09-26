Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
abc57.com
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Indiana State Police confirms shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer near Rockne Drive and Madison Street. Both officer and suspect fired shots. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 is working to learn if the suspect fled or was...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
abc57.com
Charges filed in murder of Christopher Yakim on S. Michigan Street
A man has been charged in the murder of Christopher Yakim on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Jerrod Sanders has been charged with murder and a firearm sentencing enhancement. On Wednesday, South Bend Police responded to the 2000 block of S. Michigan Street and spoke with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
WNDU
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning. Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Buchanan Schools investigate fourth threat in 12 days
BUCHANAN, Mich. - Buchanan Community Schools is investigating another threat discovered at the high school on Monday. This threat marks four threats in 12 days within the corporation. On Monday, a note was found in a restroom stall along with comments on that same stall's walls, reports said. Police spent...
WNDU
Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
22 WSBT
PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East
A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
abc57.com
Elkhart County postcards omit in-person early voting locations
The Elkhart County Election Board sent postcard notices to all residents in the county with important election information, but was missing the locations of early in-person voting. The postcard has the Vote Center locations for Election Day, the early in-person dates and times and the Election Board's contact info for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers schedules Fall Shredding Event for October 29
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting a Fall Shredding Event at the end of October. You can take your documents that need shredding to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds on October 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a minimum $20 donation. More information will...
abc57.com
Water response fair to be held in Benton Harbor October 6
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A water response resource fair will be held in Benton Harbor on October 6 for residents to learn how to reduce or eliminate lead in their homes, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The fair will be held from 4 to 6...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for missing 6-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in the 100 block of S. 7th St. The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a glue and gray T-shirt and is carrying a black and orange backpack.
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
abc57.com
One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
abc57.com
Mishawaka City Hall moves to newly renovated location
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Twenty million dollars and 100,000 square feet to work with has turned what used to be a ‘fortress looking call center’ into an efficient, spacious, and advanced city hub in the heart of downtown Mishawaka. “After a couple years of planning and design and construction,...
Comments / 1