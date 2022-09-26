ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

St. Joseph Post

Maysville man involved in I-70 rear-end, semi crash

RILEY COUNTY, Kansas —One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Jacob N. Hahn, 22, Maysville was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Tallgrass Road. The van rear-ended...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in I-70 Collision

Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Driver of SUV injured when vehicle crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Glendale, Arizona man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle rolled over one mile north of Cameron. An ambulance transported the driver, 34-year-old Titus Whitelow, to Liberty Hospital. The accident happened on Thursday morning, September 29th as the SUV traveled north on Interstate 35...
GLENDALE, AZ
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck

A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
LAWSON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after semi, SUV crash

HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 International semi driven by Billie L. Cronk, 80, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 59 a mile and one half east of Craig. A westbound Dodge...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Kan. homicide victim that led to gunfight with suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting at a Kansas home that led to Thursday's officer-involved shooting have identified the victim as Gregory Dean Butts of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW Kerry...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Savannah man injured in motorcycle accident

ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Harley Davidson driven by Kyle W. Karr, 55, Savannah, was eastbound on Route T four miles southwest of Savannah. The motorcycle was following another vehicle...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday

(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
