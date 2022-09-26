ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Happy Birthday! Halifax Co. woman celebrates her 103rd birthday

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Halifax County woman is reaching a pretty cool birthday milestone this year. In a post submitted to ABC13 through ChimeIn, LaKendra Clarke said Nonie Burch Clarke turned 103 years old on Friday. LaKendra said Nonie birthed seven children and is the grandmother of...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Artist with local ties on ‘The Voice’

ROANOKE, Va. – Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on NBC this month and one singer stole the show in the series premiere. Morgan Myles, from Nashville, had the audience in awe and captivated the judges with a four-chair turn. “It meant the world to me. I remember...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home continues Virginia Spirits Month with Law’s Choice

(WDBJ) - A spirit that was once hidden in the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is now celebrated throughout the region. Moonshine has strong ties to Franklin County where locals boast about being from the Moonshine Capital of the World. Generations of families built their own stills and perfected...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

LU student doesn't let his injury ground his dream to soar

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Noah Bond always dreamed of flying... "I started falling in love with it just like he did, and then ok, I'm going to follow that, I'm going to do that" said Bond. Growing up in Georgia, Bond would watch his Dad take to the skies...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Suspect on the loose after robbing Lynchburg gaming business: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed the WIN CITY on Fort Avenue early Friday morning. Officers responded to the call around 5:45 a.m. although the robbery is believed to have happened an hour earlier. According to LPD, a man entered the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg

ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
ROANOKE, VA
rewind1051.com

Staunton Man Gets 13 Years in Jail For a Shooting in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va – It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway Friday morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, by the afternoon, Brooks pleaded guilty to four...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Liberty News

Pastor David Platt stirs passion for the Great Commission, calls ignoring the unreached ‘not tolerable’

McLean Bible Church Lead Pastor David Platt asked the Liberty University student body during Wednesday morning’s Convocation to be a part of fulfilling the Great Commission. Platt’s visit was part of Liberty’s annual Global Focus Week. On Friday, Liberty will welcome Conrad Mbewe, pastor of Kabwata Baptist Church in Zambia and the founding Chancellor of the African Christian University, to Convocation.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood

On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
WDBJ7.com

Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
RADFORD, VA
WSET

St. Jude Dream Home winner takes home 10K gift card

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, August 24 ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Now the winners are starting to take home their big prizes. Tom Jamison of Forest won the $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Bank...
LYNCHBURG, VA

