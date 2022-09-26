Read full article on original website
WSET
You've Got the Power: "Thor" is Theme of CASA Superhero Run
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The CASA Superhero run is back this year! This year's theme is "Thor." The event is Saturday, November 5. Emily got dressed up and into action to show you what to expect!
WSET
Happy Birthday! Halifax Co. woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Halifax County woman is reaching a pretty cool birthday milestone this year. In a post submitted to ABC13 through ChimeIn, LaKendra Clarke said Nonie Burch Clarke turned 103 years old on Friday. LaKendra said Nonie birthed seven children and is the grandmother of...
WSLS
Artist with local ties on ‘The Voice’
ROANOKE, Va. – Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on NBC this month and one singer stole the show in the series premiere. Morgan Myles, from Nashville, had the audience in awe and captivated the judges with a four-chair turn. “It meant the world to me. I remember...
WSET
Happy Retirement! Roanoke FireEMS Captain celebrates 23+ years of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke FireEMS Captain is celebrating his retirement on Friday. Captain Nathan Foutz is retiring after being with the department for over 23 years. Friday is Foutz's last day of service. "Thank you for the many years of dedication and leadership," the department wrote on...
WSET
Hurricane Ian postpones National D-Day Memorial's 'Homefront Festival'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A popular event at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will go on as planned, just not on the scheduled day. Due to Hurricane Ian, Homefront Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The Memorial said a new date will be announced at a...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home continues Virginia Spirits Month with Law’s Choice
(WDBJ) - A spirit that was once hidden in the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is now celebrated throughout the region. Moonshine has strong ties to Franklin County where locals boast about being from the Moonshine Capital of the World. Generations of families built their own stills and perfected...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
thenewjournalandguide.com
African American History: Integration at E.C. Glass High School
This video will teach you about desegregation at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA. Jaiden Scott interviews two of the four students that boldly helped integrate this school. This video is part of the African American History series.
WSET
LU student doesn't let his injury ground his dream to soar
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Noah Bond always dreamed of flying... "I started falling in love with it just like he did, and then ok, I'm going to follow that, I'm going to do that" said Bond. Growing up in Georgia, Bond would watch his Dad take to the skies...
WSET
Suspect on the loose after robbing Lynchburg gaming business: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed the WIN CITY on Fort Avenue early Friday morning. Officers responded to the call around 5:45 a.m. although the robbery is believed to have happened an hour earlier. According to LPD, a man entered the...
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
WSET
'He took his heart away from him:' Amherst Co. man mourns killed girlfriend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An Amherst County woman died and her boyfriend is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash while on vacation in Myrtle Beach. Bliss Viar died and Tim Fuller was hurt after their motorcycle was hit by another motorcycle. Lee Fuller is Tim's father and he...
rewind1051.com
Staunton Man Gets 13 Years in Jail For a Shooting in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va – It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway Friday morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, by the afternoon, Brooks pleaded guilty to four...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Liberty News
Pastor David Platt stirs passion for the Great Commission, calls ignoring the unreached ‘not tolerable’
McLean Bible Church Lead Pastor David Platt asked the Liberty University student body during Wednesday morning’s Convocation to be a part of fulfilling the Great Commission. Platt’s visit was part of Liberty’s annual Global Focus Week. On Friday, Liberty will welcome Conrad Mbewe, pastor of Kabwata Baptist Church in Zambia and the founding Chancellor of the African Christian University, to Convocation.
wina.com
Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood
On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
WSET
Longtime tennis coach, educator and RCPS alum dies, district remembers his legacy
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools is remembering a figurehead in their community on Friday. RCPS has announced the death of Coach Carnis Poindexter. The district said Poindexter was a legendary and pioneering tennis player who coaches and taught with them for 30 years. Poindexter was also...
WDBJ7.com
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
WSET
St. Jude Dream Home winner takes home 10K gift card
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, August 24 ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Now the winners are starting to take home their big prizes. Tom Jamison of Forest won the $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Bank...
