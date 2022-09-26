ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Rania celebrates daughters’ birthdays: ‘Couldn’t have asked for better besties’

By Alexandra Hurtado
 4 days ago

Queen Rania ’s “besties” are celebrating their birthdays this week. The royal mom of four took to her personal Instagram on Monday to wish her daughters Princess Iman and Princess Salma a happy birthday.

Queen Rania says her ‘goal’ is to be a ‘fun grandma’

“Our two most precious daughters and best friends, every year you are safe, Iman and Salma,” Rania wrote in Arabic (translated to English) alongside a photo of herself and her daughters.


“Our friendship gets stronger as you both get older,” the Queen added. “Couldn’t have asked for better besties. Happy birthday Iman and Salma ❤️.”

Princess Salma turned 22 on Sept. 26. Meanwhile, Princess Iman will celebrate her 26th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Next year will be exciting for Iman, who got engaged to Jameel Thermiotis back in July .


Rania, whose firstborn Crown Prince Hussein also got engaged over the summer , spoke about having “two weddings next year” during a recent appearance on Good Morning America . “It’s so exciting. I mean it’s incredibly hectic, but the best kind of hectic,” she said. “I couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law.”

Queen Rania added, “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”

